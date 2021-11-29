Read Time:51 Second
Chucky Renewed for Second Season
The USA Network/SYFY hit series “Chucky” has been renewed for a second season.
- SYFY is the home to the top two new cable series of 2021 in the 18-49 demo: “Resident Alien” followed by “Chucky” (live +7).
- Across all platforms, “Chucky” has reached 9.5 million viewers in its first season.
- “We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with ‘Chucky,’” said executive producer Don Mancini. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing ‘Chucky’ to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”
- The season finale of “Chucky” airs Tuesday, Nov 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA and SYFY.
- Season 1 of “Chucky” is available to stream on Peacock starting Dec. 1.
