November 5, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Christmas vs. The Walters: The Cast Speaks

Christmas vs. The Walters: The Cast Speaks

Sammi Turano November 5, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:17 Second

Christmas season is kicking off early with a new movie that promises to make everyone smile. One of the greatest ones to come out this year is called Christmas vs. The Walters, which can be seen now. As a special treat, we have interviews with the cast. Check it out below!

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

0 0
1 min read

Making an Exoneree: Rob and Cindy Talk

November 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
Tonesa Welch of American Gangster: Trap Queens Interviewed
0 0
1 min read

Tonesa Welch of American Gangster: Trap Queens Interviewed

October 28, 2021 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Spotlight: That's Messed Up Podcast Ladies
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: That’s Messed Up Podcast Ladies

October 26, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Christmas vs. The Walters: The Cast Speaks
0 0
1 min read

Christmas vs. The Walters: The Cast Speaks

November 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Diary of Martha Moxley to Air on 48 Hours
0 0
3 min read

The Diary of Martha Moxley to Air on 48 Hours

November 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
Walt Disney Company Gets Into Holiday Spirit
0 0
1 min read

Walt Disney Company Gets Into Holiday Spirit

November 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
Fantasy Island Renewed for Season 2
0 0
3 min read

Fantasy Island Renewed for Season 2

November 4, 2021 Sammi Turano