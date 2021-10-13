October 13, 2021

Vanderpump Rules Highlights for Welcome to Rachella

VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Welcome to Rachella" Episode 903 -- Pictured: (l-r) Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy -- (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Bravo)

Sammi Turano October 13, 2021
Here are the highlights from tonight’s episode of Vanderpump Rules!

 

  • I legit thought Charli was talking to her doll head from beauty school, Buffy and NOT her boyfriend Corey.

 

  • Pickleball gives me flashbacks to high school gym class. Oddly enough, they are fun memories with my friends Shana, Dennis, Brian and Heather.

 

  • I have the exact same pajama sets as both Charli and Ariana.

 

  • James not missing being drunk speaks volumes about how serious he is about his sobriety.

 

  • I understand Tom feeling torn between Sandoval and Katie in a business sense, but seriously, he needs to talk with both of them and set things straight.

 

  • Brock looks like he is trying to enter a Fabio over 50 Lookalike Contest.

 

  • How the hell did Tom mistake his faux fur jacket for the bathroom and pee on it?

 

  • Raquel talking about being insecure about talking in front of groups is so relatable.

 

  • EW! The dare for Lala to put on the pee jacket is so gross….but it was hilarious to see her wash off with alcohol….or whatever that was.

 

  • Scheana and Brock’s relationship is….worrying.

 

  • James seems to be finally learning how to be a decent boyfriend when it comes to loving and supporting Raquel.

 

  • Katie threatening to not have sex with Tom over calling her a Karen was such a Karen thing to do.

 

  • I think both Toms need to learn how to listen to each other.

 

  • I just realized Lisa and Ken weren’t in this episode at all.

 

  • Charli cleansing the room and herself is such a damn mood.

 

  • I had no idea there was so much drama with Brock and his ex.

 

  • Lala getting emotional about the idea of not seeing Ocean shows how much she has grown as a woman and mom.

 

  • Rachella looks like so much fun….and Raquel has no idea what is about to happen.

 

  • That was such a sweet proposal and it was so cute seeing James so nervous. He planned that all so well. ]

 

  • Wait….NO ONE KNEW he was going to propose?

 

  • Congratulations to the happy couple!

 

More next week, stay tuned!

 

