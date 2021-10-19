October 20, 2021

Vanderpump Rules Highlights for 10/19/2021

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Pictured: "Vanderpump Rules" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo)

Sammi Turano October 19, 2021
Here are the highlights from tonight’s episode of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules:

  • Raquel looks so thrilled and I am here for it!
  • Seeing everyone celebrate is such a beautiful thing…..despite their ups and downs, these people come together and show up for one another like no other.
  • Did Lala just say bump peepees? WTF?
  • Lala really seems to have Brock’s number and sees his BS…ironic since there is so much negative stuff about Randall in the news.
  • The Toms have the most interesting bromance. I am glad Sandoval gets to name the bar, but they should either agree on it together or maybe have a contest and have fans name it,
  • Katie may be Schwartz’s wife, but it is not her business, so she shouldn’t have a say in naming it.
  • James’s excitement about being engaged is SO SWEET.
  • Lisa is so maternal with James. It is obvious she is thrilled he is engaged, but she still gives him realistic advice and calls him out where needed.
  • Hearing about Katie and Tom struggling to have a baby breaks my heart.
  • Sandoval preparing Schwartz for his, um, procedure, is hilarious.  Him waiting for him to be done is even funnier.
  • The Toms look so badass going to deliver the semen…..complete with sunglasses.
  • I can’t believe that he used the vagina candle.
  • Lala is being such a supportive friend with Katie and Scheana. I know she sounds gossipy when it comes to Brock, but I think she genuinely cares.
  • Okay, the engagement was cute, but he was acting like an ass when it came to when and where Raquel is allowed to wear her ring….and if she dings it! WOW, NOT COOL.
  • The Toms teasing Lisa with the fake sperm….as well as her reaction made me laugh way more than it should have.
  • I would actually love a spin off with the moms sharing their stories and raising their babies.
  • WOW, Raquel’s sister is one protective gal, eh?
  • Lisa is so sweet with Katie dealing with her fertility issues. She is such a mom and someone everyone should have in their lives.
  • This whole fight over the bar is going to ruin so many friendships…..it is really sad.

 

More next week, stay tuned!

 

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
