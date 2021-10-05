October 5, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Voice Quick-Cap for 10/4/2021: Blind Auditions 5

THE VOICE -- “Blind Auditions” Episode 2105 -- Pictured: Xavier Cornell -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

The Voice Quick-Cap for 10/4/2021: Blind Auditions 5

Sammi Turano October 5, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 17 Second

The Voice Quick-Cap for 10/4/2021: Blind Auditions 5

Here are the highlights from last night’s episode of The Voice on NBC. Carson Daly hosts, while Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and John Legend judge.

Name: Ryleigh Plank

Song: Anyone by Demi Lovato

Turns:Kelly and Ariana

Choice: Team Ariana

 

Name: Jershika Maple

Song: Can You Stand The Rain by New Edition

Turns: John and Kelly

Choice: Team Kelly

 

Name: Manny Keith

Song: Break My Heart by Dua Lipa

Turns: Blake

Choice: Team Blake

 

Name: Austin Percario

Song: This Town by Niall Horan

Turns: None

Choice: N/A

 

Name: KJ Jennings

Song: Put Your Records On by Corinne Bailey Rae

Turns: Blake and John

Choice: Team Legend

 

Name: Sabrina Dias

Song: Garota De by Ipanema

Turns: John

Choice: Team Legend

 

Name: Xavier Cornell

Song: Teenage Dream by Katy Perry

Turns: Kelly

Choice: Team Kelly

 

Name: Libianca

Song: Good Days by SZA

Turns: Ariana and Blake

Choice: Blake

 

Name: Jared Brasher

Song: Drunk on Your Love by Brett Eldredge

Turns:None

Choice: N/A

 

Name: Sophia Bromberg

Song: Heather by Conan Grey

Turns: Kelly, John and Ariana

Choice: Team Ariana

 

Name: Wyatt Michael

Song: Mack The Knife by Bobby Darin

Turns: Ariana and Kelly

Choice: Team Kelly

 

Name: Alexandra Stojack

Song: The Way I Am by Ingrid Michaelson

Turns: None

Choice: N/A

 

Name:Brittany Bree

Song: Call Out My Name by The Weeknd

Turns: John, Blake, Kelly and Ariana

Choice: Team Legend

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Dancing With The Stars 30 Recap for 10/4/2021: It's Britney Night!
0 0
5 min read

Dancing With The Stars 30 Recap for 10/4/2021: It’s Britney Night!

October 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Friendship Roulette: The Highlights
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Friendship Roulette: The Highlights

October 3, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Potomac GVO or GTFO: All The Highlights
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Potomac GVO or GTFO: All The Highlights

October 3, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Ed Sheeran Joins The Voice
0 0
2 min read

Ed Sheeran Joins The Voice

October 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
Ghost Brothers Podcast to Debut This Week
0 0
3 min read

Ghost Brothers Podcast to Debut This Week

October 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Voice Quick-Cap for 10/4/2021: Blind Auditions 5
0 0
2 min read

The Voice Quick-Cap for 10/4/2021: Blind Auditions 5

October 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
With Love To Premiere On Prime Video This December
0 0
2 min read

With Love To Premiere On Prime Video This December

October 5, 2021 Sammi Turano