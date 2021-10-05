The Voice Quick-Cap for 10/4/2021: Blind Auditions 5
Here are the highlights from last night’s episode of The Voice on NBC. Carson Daly hosts, while Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and John Legend judge.
Name: Ryleigh Plank
Song: Anyone by Demi Lovato
Turns:Kelly and Ariana
Choice: Team Ariana
Name: Jershika Maple
Song: Can You Stand The Rain by New Edition
Turns: John and Kelly
Choice: Team Kelly
Name: Manny Keith
Song: Break My Heart by Dua Lipa
Turns: Blake
Choice: Team Blake
Name: Austin Percario
Song: This Town by Niall Horan
Turns: None
Choice: N/A
Name: KJ Jennings
Song: Put Your Records On by Corinne Bailey Rae
Turns: Blake and John
Choice: Team Legend
Name: Sabrina Dias
Song: Garota De by Ipanema
Turns: John
Choice: Team Legend
Name: Xavier Cornell
Song: Teenage Dream by Katy Perry
Turns: Kelly
Choice: Team Kelly
Name: Libianca
Song: Good Days by SZA
Turns: Ariana and Blake
Choice: Blake
Name: Jared Brasher
Song: Drunk on Your Love by Brett Eldredge
Turns:None
Choice: N/A
Name: Sophia Bromberg
Song: Heather by Conan Grey
Turns: Kelly, John and Ariana
Choice: Team Ariana
Name: Wyatt Michael
Song: Mack The Knife by Bobby Darin
Turns: Ariana and Kelly
Choice: Team Kelly
Name: Alexandra Stojack
Song: The Way I Am by Ingrid Michaelson
Turns: None
Choice: N/A
Name:Brittany Bree
Song: Call Out My Name by The Weeknd
Turns: John, Blake, Kelly and Ariana
Choice: Team Legend
