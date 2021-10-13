The Voice Quick Cap for 10/12/2021: Battle Rounds 2
Battle: Hailey Green vs. Lana Scott
Team: Blake
Song: Girl by Maren Morris
Winner: Hailey, saves Lana
Eliminated: N/A
Battle: LiBianca vs. Tommy Edwards
Team: Blake
Song: Save Your Tears by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
Winner: LiBianca
Eliminated: Tommy
Battle: Carolina Alonso vs Xavier Cornell
Team: Kelly
Song: Telepatia by Kali Uches
Winner: Xavier
Eliminated:Carolina
Battle: Katherine Ann Mohler vs. Vaughn Mugol
Team: Ariana
Song: Dilemma by Nelly and Kelly Rowland
Winner: Katherine
Eliminated: Vaughn
Battle: Brittany Bree vs. Samara Brown
Team: Legend
Song: Something He Can Feel by Aretha Franklin
Winner: Brittany, saves Samara, who is stolen by both Kelly and Ariana, but Samara sticks with Legend.
Eliminated: N/A
More next week, stay tuned.
