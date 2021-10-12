October 12, 2021

The Voice Battle Round 1 Quick Cap

THE VOICE -- “Battle Reality” Episode 2107 -- Pictured: (l-r) Katie Rae, Bella DeNapoli -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Sammi Turano October 12, 2021
Battle: Bella DeNapoli vs. Katie Rae

Team: Ariana

Song: No More Tears (Enough is Enough) by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer

Winner: Katie, with Bella being saved

Eliminated: N/A

 

Battle: KJ Jennings vs. Samuel Harness

Team: Legend

Song: I Know What You Did Last Summer by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Winner: Samuel

Eliminated: KJ

 

Battle: Girl Named Tom vs. Kinsey Rose

Team: Kelly

Song: Seven Bridges Road by The Eagles

Winner: Girl Named Tom, Kinsey is saved, attempted to be stolen by the other judges, but sticks with Kelly

Eliminated:N/A

 

Battle: The Joy Reunion vs. Peedy Chavis

Team: Blake

Song:Joy to the World by Three Dog Night

Winner: Peedy

Eliminated: The Joy Reunion

 

Battle: Chavon Rogers vs. David Vogel

Team: Ariana

Song: Sugar, We’re Going Down Boy by Fall Out Boy

Winner: David

Eliminated: Chavon

 

Battle: Jeremy Rosado vs. Jershika Maple

Team: Kelly

Song: Hold On by Justin Bieber

Winner: STAY

Eliminated: TUNED!

 

 

 

 

 

Sammi Turano

