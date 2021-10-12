October 12, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Trailer Released

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Trailer Released

Sammi Turano October 12, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 24 Second

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Trailer Released

The wait is finally over! Peacock has unveiled an all-new trailer and show art for the Peacock original series, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP, which will begin streaming on Thursday, November 18. Three of the eight episodes will drop on premiere day, and a new episode will be available each Thursday following.

For the first time in “Real Housewives” history, iconic franchise members from coast-to-coast will unite on a luxurious getaway filled with unexpected friendships, fun in the sun and plenty of drama. The Peacock original series will take viewers on the trip of a lifetime when the ladies jet off to Turks and Caicos for an epic vacation packed with private jets, glamorous yachts, scenic excursions, a full-time concierge, a visit to the infamous Conch Shack and a TikTok shared around the world. From self-shot confessionals to bonding over what it’s like to be part of the pop culture zeitgeist, just when you thought you’d seen it all, think again! Oh, and Housewife super fans will rejoice: Kyle hosts a dinner party, complete with a psychic at the helm.

The iconic Housewives include Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP is produced by Shed Media. Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Darren Ward, John Paparazzo and Glenda Cox serve as executive producers.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Hanna Season Three Teaser Dropped at NYCC
0 0
1 min read

Hanna Season Three Teaser Dropped at NYCC

October 9, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Legend of Vox Machina Sneak Peek
0 0
3 min read

The Legend of Vox Machina Sneak Peek

October 8, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Medium Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

The Medium Sneak Peek

October 7, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Trailer Released
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Trailer Released

October 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart to Host Halloween Special
0 0
2 min read

Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart to Host Halloween Special

October 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Voice Battle Round 1 Quick Cap
0 0
2 min read

The Voice Battle Round 1 Quick Cap

October 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Baby-Sitters Club Recap for Kristy and the Baby Parade
0 0
5 min read

The Baby-Sitters Club Recap for Kristy and the Baby Parade

October 12, 2021 Sammi Turano