The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Trailer Released

The wait is finally over! Peacock has unveiled an all-new trailer and show art for the Peacock original series, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP, which will begin streaming on Thursday, November 18. Three of the eight episodes will drop on premiere day, and a new episode will be available each Thursday following.

For the first time in “Real Housewives” history, iconic franchise members from coast-to-coast will unite on a luxurious getaway filled with unexpected friendships, fun in the sun and plenty of drama. The Peacock original series will take viewers on the trip of a lifetime when the ladies jet off to Turks and Caicos for an epic vacation packed with private jets, glamorous yachts, scenic excursions, a full-time concierge, a visit to the infamous Conch Shack and a TikTok shared around the world. From self-shot confessionals to bonding over what it’s like to be part of the pop culture zeitgeist, just when you thought you’d seen it all, think again! Oh, and Housewife super fans will rejoice: Kyle hosts a dinner party, complete with a psychic at the helm.

The iconic Housewives include Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP is produced by Shed Media. Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Darren Ward, John Paparazzo and Glenda Cox serve as executive producers.

