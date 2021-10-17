Read Time:1 Minute, 55 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Sex, Lies and Sister Wives
- I have never done silk, but I know my way around a pole.’ Oh, Whitney! Don’t you ever change.
- If I tried this silk exercise thing, I would end up twisted in the silks like nobody’s business.
- For two women who are ‘fine’ with each other, they sure do love to snark about one another.
- Lisa’s silk dance name is Jasmine of the Flying Carpet. Whitney’s is Randi Star.
- Is Mary seriously that upset over RICE? I didn’t even know there was a difference between it, let along long or short grain.
- I love pedicures, but I don’t think I could do this fish pedicure.
- Two pedicures a week? It sounds relaxing, but excessive.
- Jennie’s story about losing her daughter is breaking my heart.
- It is sweet of Jen to get the girls special gifts. The snowflake idea reminds me of the bridesmaid gifts my sister gave us on her wedding day.
- Heather’s sex talk to her daughter is beyond awkward….and comparing it to a kitten in heat? REALLY?
- It is actually really creepy how obsessed Heather is about her daughters having sex.
- It never ceases to amaze me how these people could be having a perfectly good time, but then ruin it by saying something stupid.
- Who is this Aubrey lady and why is she inserting herself into the drama about the party?
- The poor husbands are thinking they are going on a nice double date and have to deal with the women fighting.
- Mary never seems really happy with her life and it makes me so sad.
- Jennie’s husband is really pissing me off by pushing her to have more kids.
- TEN miscarriages and a baby who died shortly after birth? I cannot even imagine. My heart just breaks for her and I understand why she wouldn’t want to go through that pain again.
- This dude really needs to stop it. He keeps pushing for her to have kids, which she clearly said she did NOT want and then has the nerve to suggest a sister wife? WTF is wrong with him?
- I am on Jennie’s side….and I agree that if murder weren’t a felony, he would be dead and buried.
More next week, stay tuned!
