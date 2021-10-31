Read Time:1 Minute, 19 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/31/2021
- I don’t drink my food, just my alcohol. Words to live by!
- John and Lisa’s sons doing a charity event to help kids in foster care completely melts my heart.
- For a restaurant that seems to be so expensive, that is not a lot of food on their plates. If I were to pay that much for a meal, I better leave with a full belly!
- I had no idea Mary and her mom had a falling out over the marriage and accusations of lying.
- Jen bringing the wolf heads to the photo shoot was actually very sweet and cute.
- ‘I hired him because he is from Hawaii.’ Um….WHAT?
- I wish they would have played the audio on the show.
- It breaks my heart that Whitney’s dad won’t give her the time of day, yet spends so much time with her brother.
- Heather’s stories always make me laugh.
- Jen giving Heather sex toys is hilarious…..and her expecting Heather to use and offer them on a first date is even more hilarious.
- The penis ring toss sounds like a bachelorette party game.
- Why do these women mention events to each other knowing the other isn’t invited? It is kind of….no, incredibly rude.
- I want to look into these products from the Barlow boys….I love supporting good causes like this.
- I am not sure who this dude is, but this is not the time or the place to warn Meredith about Mary and her husband.
More next week, stay tuned!
More Stories
Highlights for The Real Housewives of Potomac Finale 10/31/2021
In Pursuit With John Walsh: Hector Hugo Ramirez Lopez and Sherman Jackson
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion 3 Recap for 10/27/2021