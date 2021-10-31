October 31, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/31/2021

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/31/2021

Sammi Turano October 31, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 19 Second

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/31/2021

  • I don’t drink my food, just my alcohol. Words to live by!
  • John and Lisa’s sons doing a charity event to help kids in foster care completely melts my heart.
  • For a restaurant that seems to be so expensive, that is not a lot of food on their plates. If I were to pay that much for a meal, I better leave with a full belly!
  • I had no idea Mary and her mom had a falling out over the marriage and accusations of lying.
  • Jen bringing the wolf heads to the photo shoot was actually very sweet and cute.
  • ‘I hired him because he is from Hawaii.’ Um….WHAT?
  • I wish they would have played the audio on the show.
  • It breaks my heart that Whitney’s dad won’t give her the time of day, yet spends so much time with her brother.
  • Heather’s stories always make me laugh.
  • Jen giving Heather sex toys is hilarious…..and her expecting Heather to use and offer them on a first date is even more hilarious.
  • The penis ring toss sounds like a bachelorette party game.
  • Why do these women mention events to each other knowing the other isn’t invited? It is kind of….no, incredibly rude.
  • I want to look into these products from the Barlow boys….I love supporting good causes like this.
  • I am not sure who this dude is, but this is not the time or the place to warn Meredith about Mary and her husband.

More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Highlights for The Real Housewives of Potomac Finale 10/31/2021
0 0
2 min read

Highlights for The Real Housewives of Potomac Finale 10/31/2021

October 31, 2021 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit With John Walsh: Hector Hugo Ramirez Lopez and Sherman Jackson
0 0
5 min read

In Pursuit With John Walsh: Hector Hugo Ramirez Lopez and Sherman Jackson

October 28, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion 3 Recap for 10/27/2021
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion 3 Recap for 10/27/2021

October 27, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/31/2021
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/31/2021

October 31, 2021 Sammi Turano
Highlights for The Real Housewives of Potomac Finale 10/31/2021
0 0
2 min read

Highlights for The Real Housewives of Potomac Finale 10/31/2021

October 31, 2021 Sammi Turano
next level chef preview
0 0
1 min read

Next Level Chef Preview

October 31, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Witcher Season 2 Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Witcher Season 2 Sneak Peek

October 31, 2021 Sammi Turano