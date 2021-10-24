October 24, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/24/2021

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Heather Gay, Mary Cosby, Jen Shah, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Jennie Nguyen -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/24/2021

Sammi Turano October 24, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 54 Second

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/24/2021

  • I love me some fast food, but how can Lisa and her family eat it every day? I also don’t understand how she can’t (or won’t) cook.
  • Oyster date night seems like it is code for ‘getting lucky’ night.
  • However, in this case, Duy might end up in the doghouse because he won’t shut up about wanting another baby and a sister wife.
  • Jennie is right, Duy should go to therapy to deal with the loss of their daughter.
  • Seth, I don’t think anyone has ever said better late than ugly, although Blanche Devereaux did say better late than PREGNANT!
  • What the hell is ‘mother nature’s cleavage?’
  • What is it with the men tonight? Duy is pushing for more kids and a sister wife and Seth doesn’t seem to want to help or be involved in the lives of his children.
  • I thought Heather said BONG dips, not BALM dips….and was incredibly confused.
  • The first birthday party for the Beauty Bar is so cute….and I am taking notes for when Aria turns one….because these party ideas are the best!
  • On what planet does fluffing auras sound sexy?
  • It is really crappy to bring up this drama at a party and make Angie feel bad….not surprising, but still crappy.
  • Two hours and sixty minutes….TWICE? WTF is Mary babbling about?
  • If Angie is invisible, how can it be annoying that she is there?
  • Carbonation can harden your ovaries? Again….WTF, Mary?
  • I would want to google that too because it sounds like an old wives tale or urban legend.
  • WOW, Mary came after Lisa, not only by her questioning the carbonation thing, but by calling her a liar AND THEN getting in her face.
  • Why is Jennie suddenly screaming at everyone…particularly Mary?
  • Ohhhh….not the curse words!
  • WOW, Lisa is being a full on BRAT!
  • Tits in vs. Tits out for the SLC Silicone Challenge? All righty then!
  • Did Lisa just say it was 2022? Did they time travel? (The Real Housewives of Tardis Travel, anyone?)
  • WTF, Lisa? Jennie is allowed to share about her daughter’s death and it is NONE of your business as to why she shared!

More next week, stay tuned.

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for 10/24/2021
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for 10/24/2021

October 24, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Greasy Badge of Honor
0 0
4 min read

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Greasy Badge of Honor

October 23, 2021 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit With John Walsh: Jason Hines and Dr. Steven Clifford
1 0
6 min read

In Pursuit With John Walsh: Jason Hines and Dr. Steven Clifford

October 20, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/24/2021
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/24/2021

October 24, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for 10/24/2021
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for 10/24/2021

October 24, 2021 Sammi Turano
Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59
0 0
2 min read

Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59

October 24, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Greasy Badge of Honor
0 0
4 min read

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Greasy Badge of Honor

October 23, 2021 Sammi Turano