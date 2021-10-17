Read Time:1 Minute, 16 Second
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Lost At Sea Highlights
Here are the highlights from tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac: Lost At Sea!
- WTF? Are the men seriously playing ‘Ill show you mine, if you show me yours?’
- If I were Gizelle, I would have left too. Or more accurately, I would not have gone at all.
- It is so sweet to see everyone give their kiddos good morning calls.
- Why are ripped shirts so in style? They look so unattractive and sloppy.
- The breakfasts these women make always look so delicious.
- This episode is seriously snoozeville. No fighting, just complaining.
- The boat ride lunch seems so relaxing….but we all know it is going to end in a fight.
- Robyn and Askale want to have a ‘conversation’ with Wendy…..hello, DRAMA!
- I forgot that Robyn used to rock that cute pixie cut! It looks so amazing on her.
- Of course, Mia hears Robyn and Askale talk and goes to tattle to Wendy.
- Wendy is right, none of us are the same as we were at any given time, because we grow and change!
- Did Robyn accuse the men of peeing on the floor? What the heck kind of trip is this?
- At least Mia knows how to apologize when she is wrong….and she and Candiace seem to have an understanding.
- I would love a Patron snack too.
- Are they seriously making fun of Ashley for sleeping? To be honest, I would be napping too!
More next week, stay tuned!
