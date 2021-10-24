October 24, 2021

The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for 10/24/2021

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Logo -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)

Sammi Turano October 24, 2021
Here are the highlights for tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo!

  • I would give anything to go to a crab boil right now. YUM.
  • My heart breaks for Eddie and the fact that his mom missed so many major moments in his life.
  • It may have been in poor taste to make the amnesia/Alzheimer’s joke, but Gordon was kind of being an ass to Ashley.
  • There was NO reason to bring up Ashley’s husband and questioning where he may be when Ashley is on the trip.
  • Also? SHE IS ALLOWED TO BE TIRED!
  • The cake jump was….really stupid. It is also weird everyone wanted to see Karen jump out naked and/or covered in whipped cream.
  • It is hysterical how Wendy thinks she is such a wonderful hostess, but everyone else thinks otherwise.
  • Why the hell did Karen send butterflies in her invitations? She knows there was a possibility they all would have been dead, right?
  • Seeing Mia so sad over her mom not changing her behavior is heartbreaking.
  • Casual encounters? Is that what the kids are calling it these days?
  • It is creepy that Gizelle is talking about her love life to her kids. It is giving me Danielle Staub vibes. However, I understand her wanting her kids to know what to expect when it comes to dating.
  • It is really obvious Ashley is still insecure about her relationship and it is really sad. I think they need couples’ therapy or to just end things.
  • Wendy’s photoshoot looks so incredible….and that outfit looks so comfy….however, it is ruined by the fight with her mom.
  • Ashley seducing her husband reminds me of that episode of The Bachelor where that one women gave Winery Ben a step-by-step tutorial of what she was doing. CRINGE!
  • Gizelle opening up in therapy made her more relatable.

 

Season finale next week, stay tuned!

