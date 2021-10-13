0 0
The Masked Singer: Put A Fork In It, Someone Is DONE
Tonight Group B competed once again, complete with a new Wildcard. Check out who went home in the videos below.
Sadly, it was the end of the road for Cupcake, who was revealed to be Pointer Sister Ruth Pointer. Join us next week for another reveal!
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
