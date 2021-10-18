October 18, 2021

The Expanse Final Season Teaser Revealed

STEVEN STRAIT stars in THE EXPANSE

Sammi Turano October 18, 2021
The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict. Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.

Series stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens reunite for the most epic season yet.

About The Expanse:

The Expanse, set in a colonized solar system, begins with the governments of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt locked in long-standing conflict. The crew of the Rocinante—an illegally salvaged warship—stumbles onto a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity. The Expanse is a high-action, realistic sci-fi adventure that broadens the vision of humanity’s path in the future as well as a deeply-felt examination of the most critical, raw, and pressing issues of today.

The Hugo Award-winning series is based on the hugely popular science fiction novels by James S.A. Corey, and was developed and scripted by the Academy Award-nominated writing duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby. The executive producers are Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, Dan Nowak and Ben Roberts. Shankar serves as showrunner for all seasons. The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
