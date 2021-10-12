October 12, 2021

Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart to Host Halloween Special

SNOOP & MARTHAS TASTY HALLOWEEN -- Pictured: Snoop Dogg -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Peacock)

Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart to Host Halloween Special

Sammi Turano October 12, 2021
Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart to Host Halloween Special

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are bringing you a delectable treat with SNOOP & MARTHA’S VERY TASTY HALLOWEEN. The one-hour baking competition special will stream Thursday, October 21 on Peacock.

From BuzzFeed Studios, Magical Elves and the minds of Tasty, the world’s largest digital food network, SNOOP & MARTHA’S VERY TASTY HALLOWEEN is a competition special hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, featuring talented bakers who face off in a delectable Halloween showdown.

In SNOOP & MARTHA’S VERY TASTY HALLOWEEN teams of three bakers are tasked with baking and building a full-sensory 12’x12’ Halloween world that people can literally explore, taste and devour. The catch? Their worlds must be inspired by the concept of fear. Imagine larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders, cake monsters and sugar-coated trees flowering with treats.

This partnership between Peacock and BuzzFeed is the first in a slate of original unscripted programming that includes multiple projects in active development across celebrity, pop culture, games and pets.

Tasty food content creator, Alvin Zhou will use his cooking and baking knowledge to judge each baker’s creation alongside Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

Trios of the country’s most talented and award-winning bakers compete – each building an immersive, edible spectacle to take center stage at Snoop and Martha’s Halloween Party at the Tasty Manor. After the clock runs out, the judges crown the team that builds the tastiest confectionary world inside the fantastical Halloween party. ​

SNOOP & MARTHA’S VERY TASTY HALLOWEEN is produced by BuzzFeed Studios, Magical Elves and Snoopadelic Films. Richard Alan Reid and Charlotte Simms serve as executive producers for BuzzFeed. Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen, Patrick J. Doody and Gaylen Gawlowski serve as executive producers for Magical Elves. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart also serve as executive producers.

