Shocktober October Schedule

Pegged to honor the season of the witch, Struum, the groundbreaking streaming platform that aggregates a vast library of thousands of shows and movies from over sixty services with one monthly subscription, has programmed a content jukebox with a hundred classic horror movies starting October 1st! Frightening films burst forth from Struum like bugs from a bloated corpse, blood from a staked vampire, and caustic purple goo from a disemboweled alien—wherever their bowels are.
What better way to start fall than by cozying up in your home, alone in the dark, with a great horror film? Struum is serving up scares like no one else can, with the deepest bench of horror movies online—from well-known classics like HALLOWEEN, NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD, and the original HOUSE OF HAUNTED HILL to more cult favorites like the V/H/S series, from light to impossibly dark. Struum’s sinister selection represents an embarrassment of riches, 100 films spanning 100 years. From Norway’s spectacular silent-era 1920 chef d’oeuvre and cautionary tale THE PHANTOM CARRIAGE (filmed in 1920) to last year’s DEVIL’S NIGHT: DAWN OF THE NAIN ROUGE, Struum offers horror movies across all subgenres: classics, supernatural, monster horrors, slash and gore, “smart horror,” and much more, from content partners Magnolia Selects, ConTV, Indieflix, Tribeca and Filmbox and more. The list of films is truly frightening!
Celebrate Shocktober, stream chills and thrills all month long, including:
