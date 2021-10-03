Shocktober October Schedule

SUPERNATURAL SCARES:

THE VOICES (2014): A regular but kinda lonely guy (Ryan Reynolds) pursues his office crush (Anna Kendrick) with the help of his talking pets, but things turn (more) sinister when she stands him up for a date. Ryan also voices Mr. Whiskers, a cynical kitty with a Scottish accent, Bosco the boxer and more!

SATANIC (2016): Four friends on their way to Coachella stop off in Los Angeles to tour true-crime occult sites, only to encounter a mysterious young runaway who puts them on a terrifying path to ultimate horror. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of millennials.

HIM (2016): When a businessman fails to keep his end of a deal with the devil, his warehouse becomes haunted. When a group of paranormal investigators decide to spend the night at the warehouse trying to determine if the legends of the haunting are true, they are stalked by a horrifying clown. As evil descends upon the crew, they are forced to fight for their survival or end up the latest victims of…HIM.

THE REMAINS (2016): When a family moves into an old Victorian home, they discover a chest in the attic containing antiques inhabited by an evil spirit. As the antiques slowly possess each family member, the spirit grows stronger.

BRACKENMORE (2016): After the untimely death of an uncle she never knew she had, Kate (Sophie Hopkins) is forced to return to her ancestral home, a tiny rural village in the South of Ireland. Soon after her arrival she meets Tom (D.J. McGrath), a mysterious young local who helps her to rediscover her long-neglected roots and forget about the anxieties of her life in London. The longer Kate stays in Brackenmore, the more she begins to realize that the eccentricities of its self-protective residents, suspicious of any newcomers, may be more ominous than she first thought. A story of festering family history and enigmatic traditions, Brackenmore is a suspenseful thriller that blends, you know, occult ritual with complex human relationships.