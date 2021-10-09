0 0

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Mary’s Gone Crackers….Again!

I know I have mentioned this before, but I am a huge fan of snacks. With my busy schedule, it is sometimes hard to eat a full meal, so I end up grazing throughout the day.

I know I also need to be healthy when it comes to snacking, so I am always on the lookout for different goodies to enjoy.

Enter Mary’s Gone Crackers! These organic, gluten free snack crackers are good for any party, lunch box or anything in between. They are the prefect marriage between good eating and deliciousness.

Not only are they beloved around the country, but author Katherine Schwarzenegger also expressed how “addicted” she was to these treats on her recent Instagram story. With how rarely she posts, we know how much she must’ve loved them. These crackers are going to be the next adored snack for celebrities in no time!

Available in 14 varieties, including our personal favorites: herb, black pepper, and jalapeno, Mary’s is designed to fuel active and health-conscious lifestyles with delicious and nutritious allergen-friendly snacks. Every bite offers hearty whole grains rich in plant-based protein. You can eat these yummy treats out of the box, add them to your next charcuterie board or scoop them into your favorite dip. Mary’s also updated their packaging to a sleek design that consumers, especially Katherine are loving.

www.marysgonecrackers.com

