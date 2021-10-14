0 0

Robert Durst Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2000 Murder

Robert Durst has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2000 murder of Susan Berman, TVGrapevine has learned. The New York real estate heir was convicted by jurors last month after his trial.

On December 23, 2000, Robert shot Susan Berman in the back of her head inside her home. Right before her death, she had been planning to go to police and confess to allegedly giving Robert a fake alibi after his wife Kathie disappeared in 1982.

Kathie has never been found, but prosecutors in Westchester County, NY are considering charges against Robert in her disappearance.

Story developing….

