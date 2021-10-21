October 21, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice is Engaged

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo)

RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice is Engaged

Sammi Turano October 21, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:38 Second

RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice is Engaged

Congratulations are in order for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her fiance Louie Ruelas! The happy couple, who made their debut on the show last season are now engaged.

According to People,  Louie popped the question on Tuesday at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, incorporating sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and a fireworks display into his proposal.

“It was absolutely exquisite,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised.”

Teresa’s former RHONJ costar (and godmother to Audriana) Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin were both present for the big moment.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

##

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Norm Macdonald Dead at 61
0 0
2 min read

Norm Macdonald Dead at 61

September 14, 2021 Sammi Turano
Mike Richards OUT as EP for Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune
0 0
2 min read

Mike Richards OUT as EP for Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune

August 31, 2021 Sammi Turano
Ed Asner Dead At 91
0 0
2 min read

Ed Asner Dead At 91

August 29, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice is Engaged
0 0
1 min read

RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice is Engaged

October 21, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Masked Singer: Another One Rolls Away
0 0
1 min read

The Masked Singer: Another One Rolls Away

October 20, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 2 Recap
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 2 Recap

October 20, 2021 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit With John Walsh: Jason Hines and Dr. Steven Clifford
0 0
6 min read

In Pursuit With John Walsh: Jason Hines and Dr. Steven Clifford

October 20, 2021 Sammi Turano