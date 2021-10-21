0 0

RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice is Engaged

Congratulations are in order for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her fiance Louie Ruelas! The happy couple, who made their debut on the show last season are now engaged.

According to People, Louie popped the question on Tuesday at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, incorporating sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and a fireworks display into his proposal.

“It was absolutely exquisite,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised.”

Teresa’s former RHONJ costar (and godmother to Audriana) Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin were both present for the big moment.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

