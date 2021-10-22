0 0

Peter Scolari Dead at 66

Sad news for Hollywood today. Peter Scolari, who is known for his roles in Newhart and Bosom Buddies, has died after a two year cancer battle. He was 66 years old.

His death was confirmed by Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment.

In addition to the aforementioned shows, Peter appeared on several other shows, including Girls (which led to an Emmy win), Evil, Murphy Brown and ER. He also had an extensive film and stage career.

Peter is survived by his wife Shayne and his children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

