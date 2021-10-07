0 0

MeTV Scream With Me Shows Announced

MeTV’s annual “Scream with Me” returns this Halloween weekend (October 29-31) with a slate of frighteningly entertaining programming that combines tricks, treats, and classic good times in a decade-hopping fun pack of yesteryear’s most beloved, spooky season-themed TV episodes. To anchor the weekend’s spine-tingling offerings, America’s #1 classic television network presents campy thrills when Svengoolie showcases the 1965 sci-fi cult flick, “Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster,” on Saturday, October 30 at 8pm ET/PT.

THE MeTV NETWORK’S HALLOWEEN-THEMED PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2021

MY THREE SONS – “Ghost Next Door” (6:30am ET)

While out trick-or-treating, Chip and his friend think they saw a ghost with a candle walk into a vacant home.

TOON IN WITH ME – “Billoween” (7:00am ET)

MeTV’s weekday hosted morning show features original comedy sketches, special guests, interviews, games and more, all presented around many of the greatest classic cartoon shorts ever made. Join host Bill Leff and his sidekick Toony the Tuna as they share a collection of spooky-themed animation with favorites Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and more. Features shorts include:

Looney Tunes “Scaredy Cat” — From 1948, on a dark night, Porky Pig brings Sylvester to their new home, a Gothic mansion.

Tom & Jerry “Flying Sorceress” — From 1956, Tom steals a witch’s flying broom so he can scare the wits out of Jerry.

Popeye “Fright To The Finish” – From 1954, Bluto and Popeye are fighting for the attention of Olive Oyl. Since Oyl gets quite scared easily, Bluto gets the idea to scare Oyl out of her wits when Popeye and Oyl are by themselves. That way, he can trick Oyl into believing that it’s Popeye pulling off these tricks. When that works, Popeye gets his revenge on Bluto.

Looney Tunes “A-Haunting We Will Go” — From 1966, it’s Halloween, and Daffy Duck’s nephew goes trick-or-treating as a witch, in the same outfit that Bugs Bunny wore in “Broom-Stick Bunny.” He soon visits Witch Hazel’s house. He runs home after being scared. At home, Daffy’s nephew tries to explain to his uncle that he saw a witch. Daffy gets angry at his cousin and explains to him that “there is no such thing as a witch,” and that “she’s just a poor old lady trying to get along.” He tells him that he’ll prove it by meeting Witch Hazel.

LEAVE IT TO BEAVER – “Beaver’s Long Night” (8:00am ET)

A late-night movie scares Beaver and Gilbert into believing gangsters are coming to get them.

LEAVE IT TO BEAVER – “Haunted House” (8:30am ET)

Beaver and Larry are terrified when they’re convinced that the Cooper house is haunted by a witch.

PERRY MASON – “Case of the Dodging Domino” (9:00am ET)

Perry takes the case of a two-bit songwriter who met a bad end on Halloween night.

THE WALTONS – “The Changeling” (12:00pm ET)

Strange happenings accompany Elizabeth turning 13.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY – “Halloween with The Addams Family” (6:00pm ET)

The Addams family has prepared for an evening of fright for their favorite holiday

HAPPY DAYS – “Haunted” (6:30pm ET)

Richie believes Ralph’s Halloween party is being haunted

M*A*S*H – “Trick or Treatment” (7:00pm ET)

It’s Halloween at the 4077th, and the staff dons costumes and trade ghost stories.

THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW – “Haunted House” (8:00pm ET)

Andy, Barney and Gomer explore a haunted house while looking for a lost baseball.

GREEN ACRES – “The Ballad of Molly Turgis” (9:30pm ET)

The mere mention of a local legend’s name causes bad things to happen and all of Hooterville is feeling the effects

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2021

THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES – “Trick or Treat” (6:00am ET)

The homesick Clampetts decide to go door-to-door meeting their Beverly Hills neighbors, not knowing it’s Halloween.

THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES – “Ghost of Clampett Castle” (6:30am ET)

Mr. Drysdale dresses like a ghost, hoping to scare the Clampetts into returning to Beverly Hills.

THE RIFLEMAN – “Hostages To Fortune” (5:00pm ET)

At Halloween, rustlers take advantage of the seasonal disguises to raid a cattle ranch.

SVENGOOLIE – “Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster” (8:00 pm ET)

Join Svengoolie for some scary, campy fun as Martians kidnap Earth women while battling a malfunctioning android.

STAR TREK – “Catspaw” (10:00pm ET)

Kirk and Spock investigate a landing party that has mysteriously disappeared.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021

SAVED BY THE BELL – “Mystery Weekend” (9:30am ET)

The gang wins a trip to a murder mystery weekend at a spooky mansion.

THE FLINTSTONES – “Haunted House Is Not a Home” (10:00am ET)

Fred must spend the night in spooky mansion in order to inherit his rich uncle’s estate

THE BRADY BUNCH – “The Great Earring Caper” (1:00pm ET)

When Cindy loses Carol’s earrings before a costume party, it’s up to Detective Peter to save the day!

THE BRADY BUNCH – “Fright Night” (1:30pm ET)

While Carol is busy with her sculpture, the kids set out to see who can scare the others the best.

GILLIGAN’S ISLAND – “Ghost-a-Go-Go” (2:00pm ET)

The castaways turn the tables on an apparent ghost by dressing in sheets and roaming around

the island in an attempt to scare the visitors off the island.

GILLIGAN’S ISLAND – “Up at Bat” (2:30pm ET)

After a bat bites Gilligan in the neck in a cave, he is convinced that he will become a vampire and moves away to save his fellow castaways.

THE LOVE BOAT – “Ship of Ghouls” (5:00pm ET)

Captain Stubing and the crew welcome Vincent Price aboard for romance and scares.

MONK – “Mr. Monk Goes Home Again” (9:00pm ET)

Monk attempts to solve a Halloween murder while waiting for his long-lost father to return.

CAROL BURNETT – “Guest Vincent Price” (10:30pm ET)

Vincent Price joins Carol and the gang for some spooky fun.

THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW – “Ghost of a Chantz” (11:00 pm ET)

Rob, Laura, Buddy and Sally spend the night in a seemingly haunted cabin.

THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW – “UHNY UFTZ” (11:30pm ET)

Did Rob see a UFO?

