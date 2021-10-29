October 29, 2021

In Pursuit With John Walsh Finale to Focus on Sophie Reeder

October 29, 2021
IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH, airing on Wednesday,November 3 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery and streaming on discovery+, will feature a segment on missing Sophie Reeder on the season finale.

Fifteen year-old Sophie Reeder has not been seen since leaving her father’s house in Fort Lauderdale, and on the night of May 20th, 2017. Police now believe that vicious predators may have used her need to be loved to ensnare her in the gruesome world of human trafficking – as they do to thousands of children every year right here in the U.S. At the time of her disappearance Sophie was 5’01” tall and 120 lbs . She’s got brown eyes and brown hair, but is known to change her hairstyle frequently. She’s got a burn mark behind her left elbow and at one time expressed interest in changing her name to “Ella”.  If you have any information surrounding the kidnapping of Sophie, please text or call our hotline.

