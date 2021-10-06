ICYMI: The Voice Quick-cap for 10/5/2021: The Final Blind Auditions
Here is a look at the final round of Blind Auditions on NBC’s The Voice. Carson Daly hosts, while Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton judge.
Name: Aaron Hines
Song: Heartbreak Anniversary by Giveon
Turns:Kelly, Blake, John and Ariana
Choice: Team Kelly
Name: KCK3
Song: No Tears Left to Cry by Ariana Grande
Turns: Ariana
Choice: Team Ariana
ARIANA’S TEAM IS FULL
Name: Tommy Edwards
Song: Drops of Jupiter by Train
Turns: Blake and John
Choice: Team Blake
BLAKE’S TEAM IS FULL
Name: Shadele
Song: That’s What I Like by Bruno Mars
Turns: Kelly and John
Choice: Team Legend
JOHN’S TEAM IS FULL
Name: Joe McGinnis
Song:Midnight Rider by Allman Brothers
Turns: None
Choice: N/A
Name: Parker McKay
Song: Slow Hands by Niall Horan
Turns: Kelly
Choice: Team Kelly
KELLY’S TEAM IS FULL
Battles begin next week, stay tuned!
