0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 2 Second

ICYMI: Gabby Petito Special Report Highlights

The tragic disappearance and eventual death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito grabbed headlines across America. Bit by bit, moments from her final days flooded the public’s news feed and her social media was dissected by investigators and public citizens alike. As Gabby’s case gripped the nation, her face was plastered across every newspaper and news program, the distressing 911 call made on her behalf was released, and the disturbing body cam footage of a young woman in peril filled every screen. Now, as the search for her fiance, and person of interest, Brian Laundrie, takes center stage, the country is left to reckon with its fascination with this case and the trial by media that continues to dominate the news cycle.

“ID is, and always will be, America’s definitive destination for true-crime programming. For more than a decade, we have been the home of the cases you just can’t get enough of, and the Gabby Petito saga is no exception,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content. “GABBY PETITO: ID SPECIAL REPORT will give viewers an in-depth look at the story BEHIND the headlines with exclusive commentary and analysis that only ID’s all-star roster of experts can bring.This story could be the defining case of our generation, and ID has the unique privilege of using our platform to help find Brian Laundrie while also shining a spotlight on the thousands of additional missing persons cases that desperately need solving,”

GABBY PETITO: ID SPECIAL REPORT features experts from various fields in the ID family, such as:

Victims rights advocate and host of “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” John Walsh

Former Brooklyn homicide prosecutor and host of ID’s “True Conviction,” Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi

Host of PeopleTV’s “Reality Check,” expert true crime podcaster and host of an upcoming, unannounced ID podcast,” Daryn Carp

National crime television producer and reporter, Michelle Sigona

Staff Writer, Crime at PEOPLE Magazine and contributor on ID’s “People Magazine Investigates,” Elaine Aradillas

Certified professional coach/mentor for law enforcement and individuals interested in a career in law enforcement with more than 34 years of federal law enforcement experience, Rhonda Glover Reese

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts