ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Dud

This week’s episode of Bob Hearts Abishola opens with Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowfoyeku) in a cab coming home from Nigeria. They are talking about the wedding and how they are happy to be home.

However, they miss different things, including different kinds of blankets and types of beds. They decide to spend one more night in their respective homes before moving in together.

The next morning, Abishola is eating in the kitchen when Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) and Olu (Shola Adewusi) walk in. They assume the worst and try and talk to her, but she assures them things are fine.

Tunde and Olu then tell her to go out and be married and even threaten to change the locks.

Abishola then moves into Bob’s house, where Dottie (Christine Ebersole) is waiting. She and Bob get into a fight, leading to more tension.

Bob then tells Abishola to redo the house to her liking, since it is now her home as well.

At lunch that day, Gloria (Vernee Watson) and Kemi (Gina Yashere) talk to Abishola about her new life. Gloria congratulates her on getting a second husband, while Kemi reminds them both she has never been divorced, but instead was widowed. She continues to snark at the women until she realizes that Abishola had no prenup.

When Bob gets home, he sees Abishola took him for his word, but he is not happy with the new look. This leads to them going shopping, but not agreeing on furniture. She wants a chair that reminds her of her semester in Morocco, while he wants a vibrating, massaging chair.

The next day, Tunde looks over Abishola’s old room and asks questions about her behavior. Olu comes in to give her a special soup recipe.

Abishola thanks them for everything and hugs Olu. Tunde gives her back her security deposit, saying that the wall damage is superficial and can be fixed.

Bob talks to Kofo (Anthony Okungbowa) and Goodwin (Bayo Akinfemi) about being married and asks for advice. However, they don’t know what to tell them and are still salty about not being invited to the wedding. He instead invites them to a housewarming party. They accept, but still make a big deal about not being invited to the wedding.

At the party, Bob and Abishola give a toast. However, Douglas (Matt Jones) wants to know what happened to the house. Christina (Maribeth Monroe) tells him to take his shoes off, while Dottie complains about having to wash off the wheels on her wheelchair.

As Bob and Abishola mingle with Kemi and Gloria, Tunde and Olu get stuck on the couch. Christina tries to make a toast and gets ignored.

Later, Douglas tells Bob the house is sad, especially without a TV. Bob tells him he hates it, but is willing to deal.

Abishola’s cousin Morenike (Tori Danner) meets Chukwuemeka (Tony Tambi) and they hit it off.

Dottie tells Abishola that the party is a dud. Christina tries to cover for her, but no avail. Everyone ends up leaving for another party, which upsets Abishola. She and Bob talk things out and begin to feel better.

The episode ends with Bob taking Kofo and Goodwin to the furniture store to check out the massaging, vibrating chairs, which they love.

