Highlights for The Real Housewives of Potomac Finale 10/31/2021
Here are some of the highlights (and snark!) from the season finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo!
- This vow renewal for Karen and Ray is either going to be epically wonderful of a huge disaster.
- It is so sad Rayvin is unable to attend the renewal, but kidney stones have got to suck.
- I never in a million years expected Robyn and Ashley to go on a double date with their men. I didn’t even think the women liked each other enough to make the ‘bromance’ work.
- Hearing Candiace talk about her dream of being a singer is so cute. Seeing it come true is even sweeter.
- Robyn has every right to be worried about how Juan will act if they have another baby. His reaction and anger kind of scares me, to be honest.
- Not for nothing, but these women complaining about the stairs at the venue is kind of rude.
- Also, WTF does Gizelle mean by Juan kind of being her date at well?
- Karen’s dress is gorgeous.
- I had no idea Karen knew Macy Gray….what a cool thing to have her sing at her renewal ceremony.
- Is there anything these women WON’T complain about at this renewal? They are being so incredibly rude.
- Despite their ups and downs, Karen and Ray seem to be so in love and so sweet together.
- Again, why must they bring up their drama and make accusations at someone’s WEDDING?
- Ashley loves being a mommy and wants Michael to focus less on making movies and more on making baby # 3.
- Mia and Gordon are rebuilding a house, with a suite for her mom.
- Gizelle is no longer with her mystery man and had a hot girl summer. She also considers hersel
- Wendy is working on making her candle line and a memior.
- Candiace released an album, with Chris as her husbanger.
- Robyn and Juan got a new place, but have yet to set a wedding date.
- Karen and Ray are enjoying their 25th anniversary honeymoon phase. She is also focusing on being an Ambassador of Surry.
Reunion begins next week, stay tuned.
