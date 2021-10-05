0 0

Ghost Brothers Podcast to Debut This Week

We all know the stories: Bloody Mary, the Chupacabra, Candyman … urban legends that have been around for decades, sometimes centuries, and still haunt us today. But are they real? The Ghost Brothers – Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey – are coming together to bring you the first paranormal podcast from discovery+ – Urban Legends With the Ghost Brothers , beginning on Thursday, October 7. The boys will chat about the craziest myths and legends with the help of top paranormal investigators, celebrities and friends. Listen to Urban Legends With the Ghost Brothers on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Each of the 10 episodes will focus on one urban legend and feature the history of where it came from and when and conversations with experts and celebrities to uncover the truth – yes, of course these urban legends are all true! In addition to special guest interviews, the guys will weave in rich sound design and listener eyewitness accounts and testimonials. So, gather around because there’s some creepy s*** out there, and we know you love getting scared.

The Urban Legends With the Ghost Brothers podcast is produced by Neon Hum for discovery+, with Jonathan Hirsch and Shara Morris as executive producers. Marissa Lucy is executive producer for discovery+.

About The Ghost Brothers:

The Ghost Brothers have spent the last six years as a team chasing ghosts down together. The brothers have a unique story starting with Dalen and Juwan meeting when one was a sophomore and the other a junior at the illustrious HBCU, Clark Atlanta University (CAU), where they were both Kappa Alpha Psi Incorporated. The two would often have random spiritual conversations after Juwan found out that Dalen’s mom was a pastor. In 2010, Dalen met Marcus, who was a barber in the CAU, because he started cutting his hair. Soon after, the three became fast buddies. Dalen started their paranormal adventures after he had a dream that they should begin exploring the unknown. He jumped out of bed, kicked Juwan’s door down and said, “WE SHOULD HUNT GHOSTS!” By 2011, Dalen and Juwan were filming their own investigations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia, and putting them on YouTube. What was fascinating to the guys at the time was that they couldn’t find any people of color in the field. In 2014, they were contacted by a network; Marcus joined them to film the pilot and the rest, as they say, is history. Staying true to their church roots, the brothers say a prayer before entering each situation to keep them safe. They aren’t afraid to tackle the supernatural because they have been taught it’s a natural progression of the afterlife and that it’s nothing to play with.

