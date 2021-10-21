0 0

Fuse Beat, BBC Studios Collaborating

Fuse Media’s Black culture streaming channel Fuse Beat has partnered with BBC Studios to air more than 60 hours of programming – including the popular series Luther – starting 10/19/21.

Fuse Beat, one of three FAST channels launched this year by Fuse Media, provides a diverse and inclusive portrayal of the world with a curated selection of movies, fan-favorite series, award-winning docs and music and comedy performances.

Fuse Media is available on Fuse.tv., Roku and Vizio.

We know longtime Luther fans and new viewers will be excited about this news!

