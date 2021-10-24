0 0

Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59

Sad news for the TV world today. James Michael Tyler, who is best known for playing Gunther on Friends, has died. He was 59 years old.

“JMT passed away peacefully Sunday morning at his home in L.A. — this after battling stage 4 prostate cancer,” his rep said in a statement to TMZ

His family also released a statement, saying, “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh “Friend”), from the hit series “Friends,” but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband.”

The fan favorite/seventh friend was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2018, but kept his battle private for three years. He later shared that he got his diagnosis after a routine checkup and that the cancer had later spread to his bones. His illness caused him to miss the 2021 Friends reunion. He later said in an interview that he declined appearing because he didn’t want to be a ‘downer.’

James is survived by his wife Jennifer. TVGrapevine sends love and condolences to his family and friends during this time.

