October 31, 2021

DWTS Queen Night Song and Dance Preview

Sammi Turano October 31, 2021
DWTS Queen Night Song and Dance Preview

The couples (along with their solo dance styles and songs by Queen) are the following:

  • Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Somebody To Love”
  • Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Tango to “Body Language”
  • NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Paso Doble to “Another One Bites The Dust”
  • Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Quickstep to “Fat Bottomed Girls”
  • Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Paso Doble to “We Will Rock You”
  • TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Foxtrot to “Killer Queen”
  • Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now”
  • WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Foxtrot to “Radio Ga Ga”
  • Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Foxtrot to “You’re My Best Friend”

Relay Dance groups (along with each group’s dance style and song by Queen) are the following:

  • Jive – “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”
    • The Miz and Witney Carson
    • Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach
    • Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke
  • Foxtrot – “Under Pressure” by Queen & David Bowie
    • JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson
    • Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy
    • Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater
  • Viennese Waltz – “We Are The Champions”
    • Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten
    • Suni Lee and Sasha Farber
    • Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

