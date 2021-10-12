Dancing With The Stars Recap for Disney Villains Night
Tonight is Disney night part 2 on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tyra Banks hosts, while Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba judge.
Celebrity: Jimmie Allen
Claim to Fame: American Idol star
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Jazz
Song: bad guy from Peter Pan
Sammi: This was a great way to begin the night. I loved the costumes, his improvement, the routine….everything was just spot on!
Len: He liked the concept and the dancing was on point.
Derek: He is so impressed with him.
Bruno: He got him hooked.
Carrie Ann: It was amazing!
Scores: 9-8-9-9=35/40
Celebrity: Cody Rigsby
Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude
Pro: Cheryl Burke
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Gaston from Beauty and the Beast
Sammi: I never would have thought to make this song into a Viennese waltz, but here we are! I am falling more and more in love with their performances each week. I cannot believe they are doing so well with the lease amount of practice.
Derek: He gives some technique pointers, but enjoyed the performance.
Bruno: He can work it!
Carrie Ann: He was bold, polished and animated.
Len: Well done!
Scores: 8-7-8-8=31/40
Celebrity: Mel C.
Claim to Fame: Sporty Spice Girl
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Once Upon A Dream from Maleficent
Sammi: First of all, the costumes are amazing. She is improving with each and every week and finding new ways to stand out in the crowd. The only thing I dislike is the smoke, only because it takes away from an otherwise lovely dance.
Bruno: It was haunting and dramatic.
Carrie Ann: This was her best dance so far.
Len: He liked it, but wanted more technique.
Derek: It was beautiful and well done.
Scores: 9-8-9-9=35/40
Celebrity: JoJo Siwa
Claim to Fame: Dance Moms, YouTube and Nickelodeon star
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Ways to be Wicked from Descendants 2
Sammi: This was the most badass dance of the season so far. They have the sass, the attitude, the power….I am again in awe of them.
Carrie Ann: It was a bit hectic.
Len: It had a lot of control and was fantastic.
Derek: He loved the power and the pump.
Bruno: It was a paso doble like no other.
Scores: 8-9-9-9=35/40
Celebrity: Kenya Moore
Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of Atlanta
Pro: Brandon Armstrong
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Dangerous Woman from Snow White
Sammi: She nailed it tonight. Hot and fierce, sassy and fiery….it was her best dance!
Len: It was lovely.
Derek: He wants her to own her fierce.
Bruno: He loved the attitude.
Carrie Ann: It was her best dance.
Scores: 7-7-8-8=30/40
Celebrity: Iman Shumpert
Claim to Fame: NBA/Reality star
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Argentinian Tango
Song: Arabian Nights from Aladdin
Sammi:That was by far the best dance of the night. Those lifts, the chemistry, the powerful technique…..I am speechless.
Derek: It was iconic.
Bruno: It was a feat of magical strength.
Carrie Ann: It blew her mind.
Len: It was their best dance.
Scores: 9-7-9-8=33/40
Celebrity: Melora Hardin
Claim to Fame: The Office/Bold Type star
Pro: Artem Chigvinstev
Dance: Jazz
Song: Mother Knows Best from Tangled
Sammi: First of all, her dress is amazing. She is another one who is becoming a front runner before our every eyes. I cannot even begin to say how perfect that was…if she doesn’t get at least one ten, I will be so sad!
Bruno: It was wickedly delicious.
Carrie Ann: It was big, bold and theatrical.
Len: It was truly delightful.
Derek:It was magnificent.
Scores: 9-10-9-9=37/40
Celebrity: The Miz
Claim to Fame: WWE/Reality star
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Be Prepared from The Lion King
Sammi: Holy damn! He is really bringing it tonight. It is obvious that he is in it to win it with those moves and the hard work going into everything he is doing.
Carrie Ann: It was incredible.
Len: He loved it.
Derek: Great job!
Bruno: There was a lot of content.
Scores: 9-8-9-8=34/40
Celebrity: Brian Austin Green
Claim to Fame: 90210 star
Pro: Sharna Burgess
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: He’s A Pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean The Black Pearl
Sammi: That was…..a lot.
Len: He gives him places to improve, but it was lovely.
Derek: It was entertaining.
Bruno: He improved from last night.
Carrie Ann: It was a valiant effort.
Scores: 7-6-7-7=27/40
Celebrity: Matt James
Claim to Fame: The Bachelor
Pro: Lindsay Arnold
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Jungle from The Jungle Book
Sammi: This is definitely his dance. He has always been consistent, but now he is really stepping into his own.
Derek: He gives him tips for his hips, but thinks he did a great job.
Bruno: He can do it, but needs to refine.
Carrie Ann: He needs to find a happy medium with how big he dances.
Len: He needs naughty, naughty.
Scores: 8-7-8-8=31/40
Celebrity: Olivia Jade
Claim to Fame: Influencer
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Jazz
Song: Remember Me (Ernesto de la Cruz) from Coco
Sammi: She is another one who keeps improving with each and every week. Her dancing kind of reminds me of Stacy Keibler’s, just effortless and elegant.
Bruno:She is getting better and better.
Carrie Ann: It was a bit safe.
Len:. It was a joyous performance.
Derek: She is a natural born performer.
Scores: 8-9-9-9=35/40
Celebrity: Suni Lee
Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast
Pro: Sasha Farber
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: I Put A Spell on You from Hocus Pocus
Sammi: This is HER dance. We are finally seeing her come out of her shell and be Suni Lee. I am spellbound by her grace and amazing technique.
Carrie Ann: She is finally going there.
Len: Keep more in hold, but overall she did well.
Derek: Beautiful and magnificent.
Bruno: Keep the spell going.
Scores: 9-8-9-9=35/40
Celebrity: Amanda Kloots
Claim to Fame: The Talk host/Former Rockette
Pro: Alan Bersten
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Call Me Cruella from Cruella
Sammi: What a way to end the night!It was hot, powerful and so incredible through and through.
Len: He doesn’t want them to keep looking at him/
Derek: He likes seeing the little details added.
Bruno: There was a misstep, but a lot of passion.
Carrie Ann: It was powerful and divine.
Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40
The couples in the bottom 3 are Kenya and Brandon, Sharna and Brian and Matt and Lindsay.
Brian and Sharna are eliminated.
Bruno decides to save Matt and Lindsay
Derek decides to save Kenya and Brandon
Carrie Ann decides to save Matt and Lindsay
Len decides to save Kenya and Brandon
Matt and Lindsay are eliminated.
Grease week next week, stay tuned.
