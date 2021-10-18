0 0

Read Time: 5 Minute, 49 Second

Dancing With The Stars 30 Recap: Grease Night!

Tonight is Grease Night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tyra Banks hosts, while Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba judge. Olivia Newton John is also on hand as a special guest.

Celebrity: Olivia Jade

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Summer Nights

Sammi: Awe, Olivia looks so cute! She is definitely improving each and every week and seems to really be enjoying every moment. I am truly impressed with how well she is doing.

Len: It was entertaining and full of fun.

Derek: He thinks she is a prefect Sandy.

Bruno: She captured the sweet innocence of Sandy.

Carrie Ann: She was able to bring the character to life.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Melora Hardin

Claim to Fame: The Office/Bold Type star

Pro: Artem Chigvinstev

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee

Sammi: Melora is such a joy to watch! I absolutely adore her dancing and personality. She brings the technique, the personality and the sass needed for the dance.

Derek: She is the gift who keeps on giving.

Bruno: He loved it and how she made it work.

Carrie Ann:Excellent job.

Len: She did excellent dancing and playing the part.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Iman Shumpert

Claim to Fame: NBA/Reality star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Hopelessly Devoted To You

Sammi: This was one of the most gorgeous Viennese waltzes I have ever seen. It was dreamy, beautiful and filled with emotion.

Bruno: He gives him some pointers on where to improve, but keep it up.

Carrie Ann: It wasn’t his best, but she loves how he went for the old Danny.

Len: He loved the gentleness, but the technique wasn’t so great.

Derek: It was a great try!

Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40

Celebrity: The Miz

Claim to Fame: WWE/Reality star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Jive

Song: Greased Lightening

Sammi: He is adorable, but this looks more like a wedding reception dance than a ballroom dance. It is a fun watch, though.

Carrie Ann: He is living the dream.

Len: It was a little bit problematic and rushed, but a full on jive.

Derek: It was fun, but it was a bit rushed.

Bruno: The timing was off, but what a performance!

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Amanda Kloots

Claim to Fame: The Talk host/Former Rockette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Beauty School Dropout

Sammi: This is by far the best dance of the night. The lines, the musical, the rise and falls…..everything is perfect! I am literally in AWE watching her.

Len: It was an overall good dance.

Derek: Her legs were amazing, but there was something he couldn’t put his finger on.

Bruno: It was enchanting.

Carrie Ann: Grease is the WORD for her!

Scores: 10-10-9-10=39/40

Celebrity: Suni Lee

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Charleston

Song: Born to Hand Jive

Sammi: Suni is coming into her own tonight. She is finally showing that amazing personality and technique, making her the contender I knew she was going to be all along!

Derek: It was confusing, but he loved it!

Bruno: He cheers for her because he loved it so much.

Carrie Ann: It was fantastic, but she is going to keep pushing her to be her best!

Len: He smiled from start to finish.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Jimmie Allen

Claim to Fame: American Idol star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Sandy

Sammi: This is very realistic to the movie, but still modern. I am obsessed with these two because they are so cute.

Bruno: They were very good in hold.

Carrie Ann: She thinks they made the baby proud.

Len: He has a certain flair with his dancing and enthusiasm.

Derek: It was the complete package.

Scores: 8-8-9-9=34/40

Celebrity: Kenya Moore

Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of Atlanta

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Rumba

Song: There Are Worse Things I Could Do

Sammi: She looks amazing and her dancing is even better. How in the name of all things holy was she in the bottom two? TWICE? She proved that she can dance!

Carrie Ann: She has incredible dignity and getting so good.

Len: It had chemistry and control.

Derek: She could have sunk or swam with this dance and she SWAM!

Bruno: It was brilliant and focused.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: JoJo Siwa

Claim to Fame: Dance Moms, YouTube and Nickelodeon star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Look At Me I’m Sandra Dee Reprise

Sammi: My jaw was on the floor from start to finish. This was by far the best dance of the season and one of the best seen on the series. HOLY WOW, that was beyond incredible.

Len: IT was superb.

Derek: It was a moment.

Bruno: She did that like an artist.

Carrie Ann: It was PERFECTION!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!

Celebrity: Mel C.

Claim to Fame: Sporty Spice Girl

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Quickstep

Song: You’re The One That I Want

Sammi: This was….WOW. She has been a bit shy in the beginning of the show, but she is really coming into her own. I feel like this is her coming out dance in the sense where we finally get to see Mel C. shine as she did when she was in her Spice Girls heyday!

Derek: She really shined tonight!

Bruno: She did great despite a slight slip.

Carrie Ann: She loved how she shared her vulnerability.

Len: It was her best dance.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Cody Rigsby

Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Quickstep

Song: We Go Together

Sammi: What a way to end the night! The two of them had so much power and energy, making me smile from start to finish.

Bruno: It was everything Grease and everything great!

Carrie Ann: She is proud of them doing so well after COVID.

Len: They needed a sronger frame.

Derek: It was a great way to finish the night!

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Results! Kenya and Brandon, Jimmie and Emma, Melora and Artem, Cody and Cheryl, Suni and Sasha, JoJo and Jenna, The Miz and Witney, Amanda and Alan and Iman and Daniella.

Olivia and Val and Mel C and Gleb are in the bottom two.

Derek votes to save Olivia and Val.

Carrie Ann votes to save Mel C and Gleb.

Bruno votes to save Mel C and Gleb.

Len votes to save Olivia and Val.

Mel C and Gleb are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts