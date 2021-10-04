Dancing With The Stars 30 Recap for 10/4/2021: It’s Britney Night!
Tonight is Britney Spears night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tyra Banks hosts, while Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba judge.
Derek Hough is not judging tonight due to a COVID exposure.
Celebrity: Amanda Kloots
Claim to Fame: The Talk host, former Rockette
Pro: Alan Bersten
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Circus
Sammi: She is definitely a front runner and has amazing lines, musicality and technique. I just feel (and this is in no way their fault) that the dance was way too fast.
Len: It was clean, but he wanted more excitement.
Bruno: He gushes over how her legs are a weapon, but gives her some ideas on where to improve.
Carrie Ann: She also enjoyed it.
Scores: 8-8-8=24/30
Celebrity: Iman Shumpert
Claim to Fame: NBA player and reality star
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Tango
Song: Piece of Me
Sammi: He improves with every passing week. It is very obvious that this is very important to him and he wants to make Daniella and the judges proud.
Bruno: He did well, but needs to work on the smoothness.
Carrie Ann: It was a very unexpected, unbelievable performance.
Len: He gave it his all, as always.
Scores: 7-6-6=19/30
Celebrity: Christine Chiu
Claim to Fame: Bling Empire star
Pro: Pasha Pashkov
Dance: Paso doble
Song: Stronger
Sammi: WOW, what a comeback! She just proved she had no business being in the bottom two. NO BUSINESS at all. That was amazing.
Carrie Ann: She is on her way!
Len: He is so glad she came back to dance that terrific paso doble.
Bruno: She went for it and he liked it.
Scores: 7-7-7=21/30
Celebrity: JoJo Siwa
Claim to Fame: Dance Moms, YouTube and Nickelodeon star
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Baby One More Time
Sammi: That was historic, iconic and just incredible. Those lifts, that power, everything was just amazing. WOW.
Len: He gives them some pointers, but thinks it was a job well done.
Bruno: It was the right side of sexy.
Carrie Ann: She is powerful and leads with clarity and intention.
Scores: 8-8-8=24/30
Celebrity: Kenya Moore
Claim to Fame: The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Pro: Brandon Armstrong
Dance: Tango
Song: Womanizer
Sammi: She just gave everyone a run for their money tonight. It had everything a tango needs and more….plus that chemistry is hot, hot, HOT!
Bruno: It had poise, elegance and he loved it.
Carrie Ann: She is giving supermodel vibes tonight.
Len: He gives them some pointers, but thinks they captured the flavor of the dance.
Scores: 7-7-7=21/30
Celebrity: Brian Austin Green
Claim to Fame: 90210 star
Pro: Sharna Burgess
Dance: Tango
Song: Til The World Ends
Sammi:
Carrie Ann: It was amazing, but send more energy to the ground.
Len: It was a spirited effort.
Bruno: He needs to work on the footwork, but it was epileptic.
Scores: 7-6-6=19/30
Celebrity: Melora Hardin
Claim to Fame: The Office/The Bold Type star
Pro: Artem Chigvintsev
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Crazy the STOP remix
Sammi: They look like they are having a blast out there, but it seemed more like a club dance than a ballroom/Latin dance. However, nothing can beat that smile.
Len: Well done.
Bruno: She is becoming the character.
Carrie Ann: Well done as well!
Scores: 8-7-8=23/30
Celebrity: Mel C.
Claim to Fame: Sporty Spice
Pro: Gleb Sevchenko
Dance: Tango
Song: Toxic
Sammi:
Bruno: To INFINITY and BEYOND!
Carrie Ann: Everything is great, but seems a bit forced.
Len: He gives her pointers, but thinks she is a terrific dancer.
Scores: 7-7-8=22/30
Celebrity: Jimmie Allen
Claim to Fame: American Idol star
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Salsa
Song: Outrageous
Sammi:
Carrie Ann: His fist was distracting and the lists were rough.
Len: The steps were a bit too big.
Bruno: It all flowed beautifully.
Scores: 6-68=20/30
Celebrity: Olivia Jade
Claim to Fame: Influencer
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Tango
Song: Hold It Against Me
Sammi: She is getting better and better each week. I think she was one of the best of the night and I love seeing the look of pure joy on her face when she dances.
Len: This is what he wants to see!
Bruno: She has become a beautiful dancer.
Carrie Ann: It was the best dance of the night.
Scores: 8-8-8=24/30
Celebrity: Cody Rigsby
Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude
Pro: Cheryl Burke
Dance: Jazz
Song: Gimme More
Sammi: That was the coolest thing ever! Due to them both having COVID, they had to dance remotely in two different places, but somehow Cheryl made it happen and proved why she is one of the best of the best.
Bruno: They did well, but would have done better in the ballroom.
Carrie Ann: They did a good job based on the circumstances…and he had his Britney moment.
Len: They did a terrific job based on what they were able to do.
Scores: 6-6-6=18/30
Celebrity: Suni Lee
Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast
Pro: Sasha Farber
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Slave 4U
Sammi: That was sensual, filled with lots of amazing moves, but somehow managed to remain age appropriate. WOW.
Carrie Ann: It was innocent, sensual and she is proud of how she did.
Len: They didn’t capture the foxtrot.
Bruno: He loved how she played with the character.
Scores: 7-7-7=21/30
Celebrity: Matt James
Claim to Fame: The Bachelor
Pro: Lindsay Arnold
Dance:Tango
Song: Scream and Shout
Sammi: There were a few mistakes
Len: He had footwork issues, but he pulled it off.
Bruno: He worked very hard.
Carrie Ann: She also liked it.
Scores: 7-6-7=20/30
Celebrity: The Miz
Claim to Fame: WWE Star and Reality star
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Salsa
Song: Oops! I Did It Again
Sammi: What a way to end the night! He was fun, sassy and such a joy to watch. As of now, he is the most improved of the season!
Bruno: He compares him to Channing Tatum
Carrie Ann: He is a joy to watch.
Len: He did fantastic for someone with no dance experience.
Scores: 7-7-8=22/30
RESULTS! Kenya and Brandon and Christine and Artem are in the bottom two, with Christine and Artem going home, thanks to the judges’ vote.
Disney next week, stay tuned.
