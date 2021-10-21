October 21, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Celebrity Spotlight: Stephen Sorrentino

Sammi Turano October 21, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:2 Second

Celebrity Spotlight: Stephen Sorrentino

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Celebrity Spotlight: Scott Sternberg
0 0
2 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Scott Sternberg

October 20, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
1 min read

Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: Kristine Carlson

October 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Spotlight: Ashley Dulaney
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Ashley Dulaney

October 15, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Stephen Sorrentino

October 21, 2021 Sammi Turano
BREAKING: Brian Laundrie's Remains Identified
0 0
2 min read

BREAKING: Brian Laundrie’s Remains Identified

October 21, 2021 Sammi Turano
Always Jane Trailer Released
0 0
1 min read

Always Jane Trailer Released

October 21, 2021 Sammi Turano
Fuse Beat, BBC Studios Collaborating
0 0
1 min read

Fuse Beat, BBC Studios Collaborating

October 21, 2021 Sammi Turano