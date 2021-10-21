BREAKING: Brian Laundrie’s Remains Identified
It has been confirmed that the remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve belong to Brian Laundrie, TVGrapevine has learned. The Denver FBI confirmed the news on Twitter. Dental records were used to confirm his identity.
#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM
— FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021
Brian had been a person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito. The two had gone on a cross country road trip together and had been seen getting in several altercations throughout their trip.
On September 1, Brian returned home without Gabby, who was found dead later on that month. He disappeared around the same time had had not been seen since.
Story developing….
