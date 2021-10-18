October 18, 2021

American Idol Celebrates 20 Seasons!

Sammi Turano October 18, 2021
American Idol Celebrates 20 Seasons!

Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy®-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol” executive producers, and Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, and Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, toasted to “American Idol”’s upcoming fifth season on ABC and milestone 20th season overall with a special cake-cutting celebration in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 17.
Idol hopefuls still have a chance to audition this season as “Idol Across America” remote virtual auditions continue with nationwide open calls on Oct. 26 and Oct. 28. To sign up for a chance to virtually audition in front of an “American Idol” producer, please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.
Last season, ABC’s “American Idol” ranked as the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the second year in a row among Adults 18-49. In addition, “American Idol” finished among the Top 5 unscripted series last season with Total Viewers (No. 4).
“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return for a fifth season on ABC in 2022. Stay tuned for a premiere date announcement.
