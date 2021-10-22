October 22, 2021

Alec Baldwin Releases Statement After Tragic Rust Shooting

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 25: Actor Alec Baldwin walks on Main Street on January 25, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Sammi Turano October 22, 2021
Alec Baldwin just released a statement via social media following the tragic shooting that took place on the set of Rust last night.

Cinematographer Halnya Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza was left injured, although he has since been released from the hospital.

 

Although there have been several stories regarding the shooting, Juan Rios, who is the spokesperson for the Santa Fe Sheriff’s office said, “The incident occurred not even 24 hours ago. We don’t have any forensics on those particulars. We can’t confirm that one way or another. We’re going to allow our investigators to conduct our investigation.”

TVGrapevine sends their thoughts and love to all those involved and condolences to Halnya Hutchins’s family.

