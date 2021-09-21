0 0

Willie Garson Dead at 57

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Willie Garson, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s BFF Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City and Neal Caffery’s partner in crime on White Collar, has died. He was 57 years old.

His death was confirmed by his son via Instagram.

The Boy Meets World alum is said to have been battling cancer, but the cause of his death was not confirmed as of press time.

Willie was set to be a part of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, which is set to debut on HBO Max in the fall.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

