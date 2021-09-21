September 21, 2021

Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson Dead at 57

Sammi Turano September 21, 2021
Willie Garson Dead at 57

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Willie Garson, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s BFF Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City and Neal Caffery’s partner in crime on White Collar, has died. He was 57 years old.

His death was confirmed by his son via Instagram.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nathen Garson (@nathen_garson)

The Boy Meets World alum is said to have been battling cancer, but the cause of his death was not confirmed as of press time.

Willie was set to be a part of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, which is set to debut on HBO Max in the fall.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
