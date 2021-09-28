September 28, 2021

Vanderpump Rules Highlights for Baby, We're Back

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Pictured: "Vanderpump Rules" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules Highlights for Baby, We’re Back

Sammi Turano September 28, 2021
Here are the highlights for the season nine premiere of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules: Baby, We’re Back.

  • It is so weird seeing the opening without Stassi, Jax, Kristen and Brittany.
  • The new TomTom manager Richardson is HOTTTTTT.
  • Is Lala putting breast milk in her coffee.
  • Ariana and Katie on a dog walking date is a whole mood.
  • Scheana is the sweetest, cutest TV mom.
  • The Toms joking about having a baby is funny, but it becomes sad when Schwartz talks about trying to have a baby with Katie. I hope they are able to have one soon.
  • Are the Tom’s seriously twinning?
  • Sandoval’s ‘stache makes him look like an evil TV villain.
  • I am so proud to see James take his sobriety so seriously.
  • Lisa may be supportive of James, but I love when she calls him out on his BS.
  • Scheana really does seem the happiest she has ever been with Brock and Baby Summer. I hope it all works out for her.
  • Lala wants Randall to milk her? WTF? Also her talking about how her baby sped out of her cookie was a bit….WTF.
  • I do have to say, I did enjoy Lala’s book, despite the toothbrush in the butt story.
  • Hearing Scheana talking about her miscarriage completely broke my heart. I understand why she was upset with Lala and Brock for not being there at the time.
  • Anyone who wishes a miscarriage on someone is disgusting in my eyes.
  • It is surprising Lala was invited to Scheana’s birthday party…I wonder if she will actually attend.
  • So far, I am not missing the OGs who left.
  • Do Tom and Ariana have a coffee machine in their bedroom?
  • Lisa’s house will always be my dream home.
  • Lisa’s son Max looks so much like my brother-in-law and has the same sweet personality.
  • Is James blaming a vitamin for his meltdown? I am proud of him for staying sober, but he needs to take accountability for his behavior.
  • I am shocked James didn’t toss him out of the house by his ear.
  • Wait, why did Max leave and James stay?
  • Katie doing Tom’s hair is reminding me of the Big Bang Theory episode when Penny did Sheldon’s hair.
  • Lala’s snarky narration of Scheana’s party is everything I never knew I needed.
  • I don’t understand what the magician dude did with the ring, but it would have been cooler if it were her proposal.
  • Ariana drinking from the wine bottle is a whole other mood.
  • James wanting to make his own Coachella is such a great idea.
  • If she starts clapping, throw her in the pool…..best line of the night so far.
  • I understand where Scheana is coming from, but her retaliation on Lala was definitely uncalled for….on so many levels.
  • Lala is another one who needs to own her actions and behavior.
  • I have no clue how Raquel stayed so calm during the Lala interaction and I cannot WAIT to see Charli go after her next week.
  • Ariana seems to love calling Lala out on her BS….and I am here for it!

 

More next week, stay tuned!

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

