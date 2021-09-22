0 0

The Voice Quick Cap 9/21/2021

Here is a look at the highlights from the second night of blind auditions on NBC’s The Voice!

Name: Lana Scott

Song: Hole in the Bottle by Kelsea Ballerini

Turns: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson

Choice: Team Blake

Name: Samuel Harness

Song: Here Without You by 3 Doors Down

Turns: Kelly, John, Ariana

Choice: Team Legend

Name: Carolina Alonso

Song: El Triste bt Yuri

Turns: Kelly

Choice: Team Kelly

Name: Chavon Rogers

Song:Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo

Turns: Ariana, John

Choice: Team Ariana

Name: Serinity Arce

Song: I See Red by Everyone Loves an Outlaw

Turns: None

Choice: N/A

Name: Joshua Vacanti

Song: Into The Unknown from Frozen II

Turns: Ariana, John

Choice: Team Legend because he blocks Ariana

Name: Hailey Green

Song: Home by Marc Broussard

Turns: Blake

Choice: Team Blake

Name: Jim and Sasha Allen

Song: Leaving on a Jet Plane by John Denver

Turns: Kelly, Ariana

Choice: Team Ariana

Name: Paris Winningham

Song: Superstition by Stevie Wonder

Turns: Ariana, John

Choice: Team Legend

Name: Camryn B

Song: Hometown Glory by Adele

Turns: None

Choice: N/A

Name: Gymani

Song:POV by Ariana Grande

Turns: Ariana, Kelly, John, Blake

Choice: Team Kelly

More next week, stay tuned!!

