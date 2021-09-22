The Voice Quick Cap 9/21/2021
Here is a look at the highlights from the second night of blind auditions on NBC’s The Voice!
Name: Lana Scott
Song: Hole in the Bottle by Kelsea Ballerini
Turns: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson
Choice: Team Blake
Name: Samuel Harness
Song: Here Without You by 3 Doors Down
Turns: Kelly, John, Ariana
Choice: Team Legend
Name: Carolina Alonso
Song: El Triste bt Yuri
Turns: Kelly
Choice: Team Kelly
Name: Chavon Rogers
Song:Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo
Turns: Ariana, John
Choice: Team Ariana
Name: Serinity Arce
Song: I See Red by Everyone Loves an Outlaw
Turns: None
Choice: N/A
Name: Joshua Vacanti
Song: Into The Unknown from Frozen II
Turns: Ariana, John
Choice: Team Legend because he blocks Ariana
Name: Hailey Green
Song: Home by Marc Broussard
Turns: Blake
Choice: Team Blake
Name: Jim and Sasha Allen
Song: Leaving on a Jet Plane by John Denver
Turns: Kelly, Ariana
Choice: Team Ariana
Name: Paris Winningham
Song: Superstition by Stevie Wonder
Turns: Ariana, John
Choice: Team Legend
Name: Camryn B
Song: Hometown Glory by Adele
Turns: None
Choice: N/A
Name: Gymani
Song:POV by Ariana Grande
Turns: Ariana, Kelly, John, Blake
Choice: Team Kelly
More next week, stay tuned!!