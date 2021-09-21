September 21, 2021

The Voice Quick Cap 9/20/2021

THE VOICE -- “Blind Auditions” Episode 2101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, John Legend -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

The Voice Quick Cap 9/20/2021

Sammi Turano September 21, 2021
The Voice Quick Cap 9/20/2021

 

Here is a look at the highlights from the season premiere of NBC’s The Voice!

 

Name: Girl Named Tom

Song: Helplessly Hoping by Crosby Stills and Nash

Turns: Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend

Choice: Team Kelly

 

Name: Katie Rae

Song: The Bones by Maren Morris

Turns: Kelly, John, Ariana

Choice: Team Ariana

 

Name: Peedy Chavis

Song: Heartbreak Hotel by Elvis

Turns: John, Blake

Choice: Team Blake

 

Name: Jonathan Mouton

Song:Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak

Turns: Ariana, John

Choice: Team Legend

 

Name: Marco Salvador

Song: Bailamos by Enrique Iglesias

Turns: None

Choice: N/A

 

Name: Katherine Ann Mohler

Song: We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off by Ella Eyre

Turns: Ariana, Blake

Choice: Team Ariana

 

Name: Jack Rogan

Song: House of the Rising Sun

Turns:Kelly, John

Choice: Team Legend

 

Name: Kinsey Rose

Song: Cowboy Take Me Away by The Chicks

Turns: Kelly, Blake

Choice: Team Kelly (due to her blocking Blake)

 

Name: Vaughn Mugol

Song: The A Team by Ed Sheeran

Turns:Kelly, John, Ariana

Choice: Team Ariana

 

Name: Gracie Nourbash

Song: Control

Turns: None

Choice: N/A

 

Name: Wendy Moten

Song:We Can Work It Out by The Beatles

Turns: Ariana, Kelly, John, Blake

Choice: Blake (blocks John)

 

More tomorrow, stay tuned!!

