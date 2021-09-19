September 20, 2021

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Icy Apology: All The Highlights

Sammi Turano September 19, 2021
Here are the highlights from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Icy Apology!

  • Maybe I am paranoid AF, but I would not let my little one walk home from school alone. I watched too many true crime shows and episodes of Unsolved Mysteries that is makes me nervous. I also don’t have kids, so there is that.
  • Jennifer’s closet is literally the size of my first apartment. Maybe even bigger….and my studio was a decent size.
  • Jen really seems to love her nephew….it is so sweet seeing the two of them together.
  • I wonder if they are painting Jen out to be ‘redeeming’ herself before the arrest hits in order to make it seem more shocking.
  • Emotional orgasm. Colder than a witch’s ass. Seth is full of one liners tonight.
  • Despite the edit Jen got in this episode so far, it is do gross that she is treating Brooks so horribly. There is no excuse for any of that.
  • Did Mary seriously tell her son to run if it smells like fish?
  • Also her house is….really ornate…..
  • I had no idea Heather and Whitney were cousins.
  • I need to start shopping in places that give me free wine.
  • It’s not the Bruce Lee, it’s the parsley!  Jennie’s son is going to be the KING of dad jokes.
  • What did the Atlantic Ocean say to the Pacific Ocean? Nothing, they just waved. Her daughter is a hoot as well.
  • Whitney demonstrating robotic sex was probably the oddest, yet most hilarious thing I have seen on the show.
  • Why the heck are Heather and Jen meeting in an igloo?
  • Jen really knows how to turn the tables and make herself into the victim.
  • The friendship churro idea is cute, but did Heather really need to laugh with her mouth full?

More next week, stay tuned.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
