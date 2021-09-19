Read Time:1 Minute, 36 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Icy Apology: All The Highlights
Here are the highlights from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Icy Apology!
- Maybe I am paranoid AF, but I would not let my little one walk home from school alone. I watched too many true crime shows and episodes of Unsolved Mysteries that is makes me nervous. I also don’t have kids, so there is that.
- Jennifer’s closet is literally the size of my first apartment. Maybe even bigger….and my studio was a decent size.
- Jen really seems to love her nephew….it is so sweet seeing the two of them together.
- I wonder if they are painting Jen out to be ‘redeeming’ herself before the arrest hits in order to make it seem more shocking.
- Emotional orgasm. Colder than a witch’s ass. Seth is full of one liners tonight.
- Despite the edit Jen got in this episode so far, it is do gross that she is treating Brooks so horribly. There is no excuse for any of that.
- Did Mary seriously tell her son to run if it smells like fish?
- Also her house is….really ornate…..
- I had no idea Heather and Whitney were cousins.
- I need to start shopping in places that give me free wine.
- It’s not the Bruce Lee, it’s the parsley! Jennie’s son is going to be the KING of dad jokes.
- What did the Atlantic Ocean say to the Pacific Ocean? Nothing, they just waved. Her daughter is a hoot as well.
- Whitney demonstrating robotic sex was probably the oddest, yet most hilarious thing I have seen on the show.
- Why the heck are Heather and Jen meeting in an igloo?
- Jen really knows how to turn the tables and make herself into the victim.
- The friendship churro idea is cute, but did Heather really need to laugh with her mouth full?
More next week, stay tuned.