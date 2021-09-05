September 6, 2021

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for High Infidelity

Sammi Turano September 5, 2021
Check out the highlights from tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac: High Infidelity!

  • Mia trying to pick out an outfit to meet her mom while drinking a mimosa is a whole mood.

 

  • Wendy and Eddie’s kids are adorable!

 

  • Eddie is right, hurt people project hurt onto others.

 

  • Robyn and Gizelle are low key attacking Eddie and Wendy on their podcast by bringing up cheating.

 

  • I disagree about the one time thing. Cheating is never okay in any circumstance.

 

  • I also don’t believe every man cheats…there are some decent men out there….I just have no idea where they are….or more specifically where the compatible ones are!

 

  • WOW she did NOT just bring up Wendy and defend herself for bringing up a rumor. SERIOUSLY, Gizelle?

 

  • Candiace is NOT happy with Gizelle and Ashley being messy and ‘trash.’

 

  • However, her impressions are spot on…..as is her titty milk comments.

 

  • FOREHEAD, YOU ARE MESSY! is my new favorite insult.

 

  • Dylan is going to have a stinky poop in the next few days. So will every baby on earth! Thank you, Captain Obvious!

 

  • It’s sad that Dylan can’t take a bottle, but hopefully this session will help them.

 

  • Michael is being so nasty with his backhanded compliments to Ashley. She just had a baby…a C-section, no less and you’re being a prick to her?
  • Also, Ashley? WHY ARE YOU APOLOGIZING FOR NOT WANTING TO BE INTIMATE? YOU JUST HAD A BABY AND EVEN SO, ARE UNDER NO OBLIGATION TO GIVE HIM SEX IF YOU DON’T WANT TO!

 

  • Does Robyn’s son even know what a life coach does….let alone, what one is? Why would you talk to a little kid about your problems?

 

  • My heart breaks hearing Mia’s mom talk about what her ex husband/Mia’s dad put her through. I truly hope she is okay now and that she and Mia can rebuild their relationship.

 

  • Wendy and Mia join Karen for wedding dress shopping, complete with mimosas.

 

  • Why would someone bring up a party knowing full well people were NOT invited and shove it in their faces? That is so rude….and being excluded hurts just as much as an adult as it does as a kid.

 

  • Candiace just proved why hiring Chris as her manager was a bad idea. He was wrong, but she was being kind of crappy as well.

 

  • I know he did not walk out not only sticking her with the bill, but also leaving that delicious looking food behind? REALLY?

 

  • Did she just say picking up a cherry with her vagina? Who comes up with these analogies?

 

  • I have not heard from said Boo Boo….since when was Yogi Bear’s sidekick on this show?

 

  • Candiace really loves to attack Ashley….why does Ashley bother to go to events.

 

More next week, stay tuned.

 

