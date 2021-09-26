September 26, 2021

The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for Reasonable or Shady?

Sammi Turano September 26, 2021
Here are the highlights from tonight’s episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac!

  • Wouldn’t it be easier to NOT invite Wendy and Karen than make everyone be outside?
  • Also, making guests pop a squat is quite gross. I am glad Robyn convinced Gizelle to let the guests use the toilets.
  • It would be sweet, sweet karma if it rained the day of Gizelle and Robyn’s podcast launch party.
  • It is so sweet that Karen is helping Wendy with her candle business….even though she is still throwing shade.
  • Karen calling the woman who texted Raymond was a whole mood and a half.
  • Candiace is justified in being upset with Mia asking questions, but she has to realize she caused a lot of curiosity by announcing that Chris was her husbanger.
  • Mia’s son gets $100 for chores?
  • I get why Mia feels a bit slighted over the fact that her mom spends more time with her sister, so I am glad she is finally making herself heard.
  • I love the bookbag charity Wendy is doing in order to give back to teachers. Askale and Karen are so sweet to help.
  • However, the gossip while they work is just as fun!
  • Another couples’ trip? This could be fun or a huge disaster.
  • The weather may not be rainy, but the wind and construction is making this party a disaster.
  • The snark is delicious about Motel Gizelle and all the work that still needs to be done.
  • Why would you TELL someone they were on the no potty list? SERIOUSLY?
  • Reasonable or shady actually sounds like a fun game….if done carefully. Otherwise, it could turn into a massive disaster.
  • MIA CALLED  THE MUSIC VIDEO LOW BUDGET?!?!? That is RUDE!
  • I am shocked the whole payment thing and asking Dorothy questions became a huge debate.
  • I want a drunk dial from Karen.
  • How is vaccinated Karen the same as drunk Karen?
  • I just realized all these questions are about issues the ladies faced so far this season.
  • The Karen mind thing (that she blamed on the vaccine) is crazy to watch.
  • I agree, Robyn dropping her cupcakes is karma. She doesn’t deserve a red velvet cupcake.
  • I fail to see how Wendy is being an asshole for calling them out for talking about her and wanting them to call her one on one.
  • Askale is the voice of reason and needs to be a full time housewife.
  • It is a driveway! It is public property! That made me laugh more than it should have.
  • It was rude make Robyn feel bad about her relationship with Juan and say her date could be her luggage.
  • I am loving Gizelle’s new house! I want that textured bathroom.
  • Grace did not ruin Candiace’s car! YAY!
  • I agree that this party was a shitshow!

More next week, stay tuned!

 

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
