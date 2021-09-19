September 19, 2021

The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for No Business Like Shade Business

Sammi Turano September 19, 2021
Here are the highlights from tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac: No Business Like Shade Business!

  • I would be so annoyed if someone came into my apartment and kept telling me how to decorate/do things.
  • YAY for Grace getting her permit.
  • The driving scene reminds me of the part in Clueless when Dionne ended up on the highway, minus the whole Murray aftermath.
  • I am loving the fact that Mia and Veronica are rebuilding their relationship, but it is sad how Mia seems to be fighting for it more than her mom.
  • ‘What is a husbanger?’ The WTF look on Gordon’s face was so hilarious.
  • Eddie is being the voice of reason for Wendy’s candle business, but she seems so clueless as to what is going on.
  • Whatever happens in the dark will come into the light….wise words….and so true.
  • I love Ashley (and have serious hair envy), but it always seems as if she is trying to convince herself that everything is hunky dory in her life.
  • Instead you had two boys….um, Juan does realize Robyn has no control of the sex of the baby, right?
  • I had those lace trim shorts Candiace back in the day….I also had the capris and leggings version.
  • How is Chris not completely calling Candiace out for her nasty attitude? If someone talked to me like that, well, let’s just say it would NOT be pretty.
  • I used to love wearing tights under denim shorts…I hope that this episode helps bring that back into fashion.
  • Karen has a deadpan way of saying how it is with just one look.
  • Mia shouldn’t have asked about Chris getting paid….and asking Dorothy was an especially crappy thing to do.
  • THIS is the big OMG video? Is Chris laughing with them or at the fact that the video is so WTF?
  • Chris came in hot….which Candiace thinks is hot….but in all honesty he seemed more confused than anything else.

