September 12, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for Goddesses of War

The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for Goddesses of War

Sammi Turano September 12, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 6 Second

The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for Goddesses of War

Here are the highlights from tonight’s new episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac:

  • Why is Candiace obsessed with Ashley’s breastmilk and body?
  • Let’s all insult each other and then toast to say how much you love each other? Okay, then!
  • A goddess lunch sounds fun, but this one spells D-I-S-A-S-T-E-R!
  • I love the idea of Karen making a tourism video for Surry County.
  • I love the relationship Gizelle has with her daughters. She is full of sound advice, but full of love.
  • I love how Chris is calling Candiace out on her BS.
  • Eddie explained things to the kids in such an age appropriate way.
  • Karen: it’s a person…..Me: was she expecting a puppy?
  • I love the idea of seeing a life coach. I saw one in my twenties and it completely changed my life.
  • Ashley carrying the baby in those stilettos was epic…I can’t walk three steps without falling….let alone carry a baby!
  • Askale’s haircut is GOALS! I just need the guts to get it.
  • What in the summer camp is happening here? I love that line!
  • A hug, maybe? NO!
  • The lunch wasn’t as bad as I thought, despite some bickering.
  • More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/9/2021: Double Eviction Night!
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/9/2021: Double Eviction Night!

September 9, 2021 Sammi Turano
Big Brother Celebrity Edition Returns in 2022
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother Celebrity Edition Returns in 2022

September 9, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Threats and Promises
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Threats and Promises

September 8, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for Goddesses of War
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for Goddesses of War

September 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
MTV VMAs 2021 Backstage Creations Gifts
0 0
3 min read

MTV VMAs 2021 Backstage Creations Gifts

September 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
9/11: 20 Years Later
0 0
6 min read

9/11: 20 Years Later

September 11, 2021 Sammi Turano
Alter Ego: Meet The Contestants
0 0
3 min read

Alter Ego: Meet The Contestants

September 10, 2021 Sammi Turano