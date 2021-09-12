Read Time:1 Minute, 6 Second
The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for Goddesses of War
Here are the highlights from tonight’s new episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac:
- Why is Candiace obsessed with Ashley’s breastmilk and body?
- Let’s all insult each other and then toast to say how much you love each other? Okay, then!
- A goddess lunch sounds fun, but this one spells D-I-S-A-S-T-E-R!
- I love the idea of Karen making a tourism video for Surry County.
- I love the relationship Gizelle has with her daughters. She is full of sound advice, but full of love.
- I love how Chris is calling Candiace out on her BS.
- Eddie explained things to the kids in such an age appropriate way.
- Karen: it’s a person…..Me: was she expecting a puppy?
- I love the idea of seeing a life coach. I saw one in my twenties and it completely changed my life.
- Ashley carrying the baby in those stilettos was epic…I can’t walk three steps without falling….let alone carry a baby!
- Askale’s haircut is GOALS! I just need the guts to get it.
- What in the summer camp is happening here? I love that line!
- A hug, maybe? NO!
- The lunch wasn’t as bad as I thought, despite some bickering.
- More next week, stay tuned!