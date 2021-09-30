October 2, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Performers Announced

Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Performers Announced

Sammi Turano September 30, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:53 Second

Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Performers Announced

TVGrapevine has just learned that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are all set to perform for the first time together at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The news was just announced this afternoon and was confirmed by various outlets.

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi said in a statement.

While no other information has been announced as of press time, it promises to be an epic act with many incredible moments.

The performers, who have a combined total of 43 Grammys, follow iconic acts such as Justin Timberlake with Janet Jackson, Katy Perry, J.Lo with Shakira and Beyonce.

More information will be announced as it becomes available.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Music Spotlight: Dom Cotton
0 0
3 min read

Music Spotlight: Dom Cotton

August 28, 2021 Sammi Turano
Liam Payne Releases New Single
0 0
2 min read

Liam Payne Releases New Single

August 27, 2021 Sammi Turano
Billie Eilish/Disney+ Concert Special - Sept. 3 on D+
0 0
2 min read

Billie Eilish/Disney+ Concert Special – Sept. 3 on D+

August 21, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Celebrity Spotlight: Chris Wagner
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Chris Wagner

October 1, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Bowango
0 0
4 min read

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Bowango

October 1, 2021 Sammi Turano
IDCON Returns With A Twist
0 0
3 min read

IDCON Returns With A Twist

October 1, 2021 Sammi Turano
Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Performers Announced
0 0
2 min read

Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Performers Announced

September 30, 2021 Sammi Turano