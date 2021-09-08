Read Time:43 Second
Sammi’s Favorite Things: 2021 Wildlife Challenge
Did you know that due to the devastating economic impact of Covid-19, Africa’s rangers are stretched to capacity and continue to see drastic cuts in resources and an increase in poaching? This September, ranger teams across Africa are uniting around the 2021 Wildlife Ranger Challenge to raise money to help thousands of their colleagues.
Many celebrities across the globe are encouraging the public to register to run the virtual race on September 18 and donate to the Ranger Fund, including:
- Alexander Dreymon, star of Netflix’s The Last Kingdom
- HRH The Duke of Cambridge Prince William
- Eliud Kipchoge, Olympic marathon gold medalist
- Behati Prinsloo Levine, Victoria’s Secret model
- Bear Grylls, British adventurer and television personality
The funds raised will enable support for wildlife rangers to protect iconic African wildlife such as elephants, pangolins, rhinos, and lions.