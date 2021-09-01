0 0

RHONY 13 Finale Recap 8/31/2021

Tonight is the season finale of The Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo. After a crazy, controversial season, it will be interesting to see where things end.

The episode picks up with where we left off last week, with the ladies teasing Ramona about Harry Dubin. Ramona doesn’t want to talk about it, so she changes the subject to worst sex stories and how she cheated on her boyfriend with a guy who was, not, errr, endowed.

The other ladies share stories about being with men that did not satisfy them, which leads to Luann and Sonja dancing and feeling boobs.

Sonja then switches the topic to her favorite sexual positions and sex stories. Ramona gets a bit uncomfortable, so Leah says that she is probably wishing it were here getting it.

Ramona gives the ladies pasties to wear, which leads to a fashion show with the ladies showing them off and dancing with boas.

The next morning, everyone is hung over and discuss the events from the night before, as well as the plans for the day.

There will be an identity swap game where the women dress as each other. Leah is excited to be Ramona. However, before that, it is time to eat Greek food!

It starts off fun, with toasts, food and sharing their favorite Valentine’s Day stories. Leah and Ramona bond about sharing cards from Rob and Mario, which leads to Leah crying and talking about her unresolved feelings for Rob.

The ladies comfort her and give her advice, which makes her feel a bit better. Afterward, the manager James has them break dishes to banish evil spirits and negative energy.

Later that night, everyone begins to get ready for the identity switch. Eboni is Luann, Leah is Ramona, Bershan is Sonja, and vice versa. Leah even uses the IV for her Ramona costume.

Everyone seems to laugh and have fun, while really getting into character. It is actually a cute way for them to bond and share their favorite things about each other.

UPDATES!

Luann will resume her cabaret show in the fall and making a non alcoholic rose.

Ramona aced her real estate exam and is working in the business. She also purchased a condo in Palm Beach near Harry.

Eboni is still looking for her dad, but found some new half sisters. She is also dating, thanks to a matchmaker, and wants to add to her family tree.

Sonja is renting a townhouse for two years and working on creating a Caburlesque show, slated to premiere in the fall.

Leah will finalize her conversion to Judaism in the fall. She is also sending her daughter to an all girls high school.

